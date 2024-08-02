Cascade Receivables Management, LLC Selected as One of the Best Places to Work in Collections

PETALUMA, Calif., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cascade Receivables Management, LLC, part of the Cascade365 Family of Companies ("Cascade"), is proud to announce that it was recently selected as one of the 2024 Best Places to Work in Collections by ACA International and the Best Companies Group. This survey program is administered by Best Companies Group, a division of BridgeTower Media, which conducts over 60 local, national, and industry "Best Places" programs each year.

This survey and award program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in the collections industry. This year, 38 companies met the standard to be selected.

Companies from across the U.S. entered the rigorous two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Collections. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration, survey and analysis process and determined the final ranking.

"I am excited that Cascade has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Collections," said Lee Brockett, CEO of Cascade. "We strive to treat our employees just like our consumers – with the highest level of respect, compassion, and empathy. At Cascade, we view our team members as extended family."

"Our employees are our most valuable resource. They drive our success. Providing them with a supportive work environment that recognizes their contributions, comprehensive training, a positive support system, and strong benefit plans are critical to maintaining a high level of satisfaction for our employees," said Carla Earl Crowley, Director of Human Resources at Cascade.

"I am glad Cascade has been publicly recognized for something we have known internally for a while now. Cascade strives for excellence across every factor of the business, including in the workplace," said Shaun Ertischek, Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel. "This is evident in the high ratings the company received from its employees regarding how much they appreciate their coworkers and how strong their relationships are with their managers. This is a tribute to the credo espoused by our CEO and company management. This company truly is a best place to work."

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Collections program, visit: www.BestPlacestoWorkCollections.com.

About The Cascade365 Family of Companies

The Cascade365 Family of Companies provides accounts receivable liquidity solutions to the consumer finance and healthcare industries through its innovative suite of services encompassing AR debt purchase and finance as well as third-party collection servicing. Cascade365 is committed to promoting financial accountability while treating consumers and patients in a fair, dignified, and lawful manner. Cascade365's consumer and patient friendly focus includes income-based settlements and debt forgiveness. To learn more, please visit Cascade365.com.

About ACA International, Inc.

ACA International is the preeminent association of credit and collection professionals. Founded in 1939, ACA brings together third-party collection agencies, law firms, asset buying companies, creditors, and vendor affiliates, representing more than 230,000 industry employees. ACA establishes ethical standards, produces a wide variety of products, services, and publications, and articulates the value of the accounts receivable management industry to businesses, policymakers, and consumers. To learn more, please visit https://www.acainternational.org/.

