Cascades continues to rank among the top 100 most sustainable companies in the world and is first in its industry

Jan. 17, 2024

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS), a leader in the recovery and manufacturing of environmentally friendly packaging and hygiene products, is proud to announce that for the fifth consecutive year, it has been ranked as one of the world's 100 most sustainable corporations by Corporate Knights, a media, research and financial information company. Ranking 38th globally, Cascades has maintained it's leading industry position, being named first amongst organizations in the Containers and Packaging sector. This recognition highlights the exceptional work of companies such as Cascades that have combined environmental, social and governance considerations with business success.

The analysis used to determine the ranking is based on a methodology that is reviewed annually and takes into account 25 performance indicators. A total of 6,733 companies across the globe with annual revenues exceeding one billion dollars were evaluated in the most recent exercise.

An expertise built on 60 years of experience in the circular economy combined with our distinctive environmental and social practices allowed the company to perform on several levels. Of all the results assessed, Cascades stands out thanks to its high percentage of sustainable revenue attributable to products made from recycled or certified fibres; its high percentage of sustainable investments, namely capital investment expenditures and R&D investments; as well as governance elements such as gender diversity on the Board of Directors and executive compensation tied to the achievement of sustainability objectives.

"We are pleased to start our 60th anniversary year with this recognition. Looking back over the last six decades, we celebrate the rich legacy of our founders, the Lemaire brothers, who inspired a vision and approach that set us apart environmentally and socially. Every day, our business decisions and our teams embody these core values of respect for natural and human resources, which we uphold through our decisions and actions. We have built our reputation on these values that we can be proud of. I would like to thank our teams for their commitment to ensuring Cascades' continued leadership position," said Mario Plourde, President and CEO. 

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The Company employs 10,000 talents across a network close to 75 facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

