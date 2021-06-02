Cascades Launches its Fourth Sustainability Action Plan "Driving Positive Change"

"Sustainable development is part of our DNA. Nearly 60 years ago, long before environmental principles and social impacts were taken into account in business practices, our company became a pioneer in the circular economy by making products from recycled materials. This new sustainability plan, in addition to being aligned with the priorities of our clients and partners, reaffirms our leadership amidst the growing challenges facing our society and our planet," said Mario Plourde, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cascades.

The plan, which includes 15 defined targets for 2025 and 2030, is based on four main pillars: Respectful of the Planet, Solutions Driven, Community Minded, and People Focused. It is also aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations and with the recommendations of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in terms of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

In addition to having already reduced the intensity of its greenhouse gas emissions by 50% compared to 1990 and being an industry leader in terms of water and energy consumption, Cascades is launching a plan which contains several targets to further reduce its environmental footprint. Among these are:

Reducing Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions of paper manufacturing plants by 38.7% by 2030 compared with 2019 (kg of CO 2 eq./metric tonnes)

eq./metric tonnes) Reducing Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 22% by 2030 compared with 2019 (kg of CO 2 eq./metric tonnes)

eq./metric tonnes) Sourcing 100% renewable electricity by 2030

Reducing paper mill water effluents by 15% by 2025

Drawing on its experience in R&D and innovation, Cascades is committed to providing its customers and consumers with products developed in accordance with recognized eco-design principles such as:

By 2030, 100% of the packaging manufactured and sold by Cascades, regardless of the materials used, will be recyclable, compostable or reusable

By 2025, 100% of the fibres or paper used to manufacture Cascades products will be recycled or certified

From a social and community perspective, Cascades will remain focused on people and their well-being by strengthening its culture of health, safety, equity, diversity and inclusion. Through its sustainability action plan, the company is targeting:

50% reduction in the number of days lost due to work accidents (severity rate)

100% of employees trained on unconscious biases related to equity, diversity and inclusion

"Cascades is proud of its renewed ambition in the area of sustainable development, and we are confident we will achieve the targets we have set out thanks to our updated and ingrained governance practices. By partnering with us or by purchasing our products, Cascades' clients, consumers, investors and other stakeholders will also be able to improve their own social and environmental footprint and we are proud to be able to help facilitate this progress. More than ever, our company is determined to create increasingly eco-friendly, high-performance products and give life to the circular economy," said Hugo D'Amours, Vice President, Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainability.

To discover the plan in full, please consult the Sustainability Action Plan - Cascades.

To watch the video, visit the Driving positive change – Our 2021-2025 Sustainability Action Plan - YouTube.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs more than 11,700 women and men across a network of 85 facilities in North America and Europe. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

SOURCE Cascades Inc.

Related Links

www.cascades.com

