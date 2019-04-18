Cascades officially inaugurates a new packaging plant in New Jersey

PISCATAWAY, NJ, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades (TSX: CAS), a leader in the recovery and manufacturing of green packaging and tissue products, today inaugurated its newest and most modern containerboard packaging plant, a US$76 million investment in state-of-the-art equipment. Elected officials, members of the community and Cascades partners, clients, suppliers and employees attended the official opening.

Strategically located in Piscataway, New Jersey, the new plant is 450,000 sq. ft. With 170 employees, the facility makes corrugated packaging using some of the fastest, most modern equipment in the world. With an annual production capacity of 2.4 billion square feet, the operation will allow Cascades to increase its internal integration of parent roll production.

"The inauguration of this significant investment highlights our commitment to both the modernization of our asset base, and the consolidation of our containerboard and packaging activities in the Northeastern U.S. It also represents a continuation of the important projects that we have carried out in recent years, including the Greenpac Mill in New York State and the Oregon tissue converting facility. With a strategic location in the heart of the markets we serve, the plant will allow us to pursue our growth strategy in the U.S. I am also pleased to note that the project was delivered both under budget and on time," said Cascades President and Chief Executive Officer, Mario Plourde.

"The Piscataway converting plant is equipped with cutting-edge technology that has already, in recent months, broken global production records. Beyond speed and efficiency, the equipment provides greater flexibility and will allow Cascades to offer increasingly high-performance, innovative products to meet the needs of our customers. Thanks to synergy with other Cascades plants, this new facility will serve both traditional markets and e-commerce markets that require lighter packaging," said Charles Malo, President and Chief Operating Officer of Cascades Containerboard Packaging.

Cascades would like to thank its many partners and employees that made this project possible, particularly the state of New Jersey, the county of Middlesex and the municipality of Piscataway for their continued support.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs 11,000 women and men, who work in over 90 production units in North America and Europe. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

