Cascades reports on shareholders' voting results for the election of directors

Cascades Inc.

15:38 ET

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS), a leader in the recovery and manufacturing of green packaging and paper tissue products, held its Annual General Meeting on May 10, 2018. The twelve (12) candidates proposed as directors were duly elected directors of the Corporation by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, as follows:

VOTES    FOR

VOTES   WITHHELD

Nominee

Number

%

Number

%

Alain Lemaire

66,557,386

92.52%

5,380,283

7.48%

Louis Garneau

69,653,112

96.82%

2,284,557

3.18%

Sylvie Lemaire

57,918,688

80.51%

14,018,981

19.49%

David McAusland

69,016,443

95.94%

2,921,226

4.06%

Georges Kobrynsky

69,978,931

97.28%

1,958,738

2.72%

Élise Pelletier

71,370,123

99.21%

567,546

0.79%

Sylvie Vachon

70,288,260

97.71%

1,649,409

2.29%

Laurence Sellyn

71,237,332

99.03%

700,337

0.97%

Mario Plourde

69,864,297

97.12%

2,073,372

2.88%

Michelle Cormier

70,760,297

98.36%

1,177,372

1.64%

Martin Couture

71,449,786

99.32%

487,883

0.68%

Patrick Lemaire

69,368,044

96.43%

2,569,625

3.57%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 10 will be filed with the Canadian Securities Regulators.

Founded in 1964, Cascades produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products that are composed mainly of recycled fibres. The Company employs 11,000 employees, who work in more than 90 production units located in North America and Europe. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol CAS.

