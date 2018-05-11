Cascades reports on shareholders' voting results for the election of directors



VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD Nominee Number % Number % Alain Lemaire 66,557,386 92.52% 5,380,283 7.48% Louis Garneau 69,653,112 96.82% 2,284,557 3.18% Sylvie Lemaire 57,918,688 80.51% 14,018,981 19.49% David McAusland 69,016,443 95.94% 2,921,226 4.06% Georges Kobrynsky 69,978,931 97.28% 1,958,738 2.72% Élise Pelletier 71,370,123 99.21% 567,546 0.79% Sylvie Vachon 70,288,260 97.71% 1,649,409 2.29% Laurence Sellyn 71,237,332 99.03% 700,337 0.97% Mario Plourde 69,864,297 97.12% 2,073,372 2.88% Michelle Cormier 70,760,297 98.36% 1,177,372 1.64% Martin Couture 71,449,786 99.32% 487,883 0.68% Patrick Lemaire 69,368,044 96.43% 2,569,625 3.57%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 10 will be filed with the Canadian Securities Regulators.

Founded in 1964, Cascades produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products that are composed mainly of recycled fibres. The Company employs 11,000 employees, who work in more than 90 production units located in North America and Europe. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol CAS.

