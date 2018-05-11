Cascades reports on shareholders' voting results for the election of directors

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS), a leader in the recovery and manufacturing of green packaging and paper tissue products, held its Annual General Meeting on May 10, 2018. The twelve (12) candidates proposed as directors were duly elected directors of the Corporation by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, as follows:
|
VOTES FOR
|
VOTES WITHHELD
|
Nominee
|
Number
|
%
|
Number
|
%
|
Alain Lemaire
|
66,557,386
|
92.52%
|
5,380,283
|
7.48%
|
Louis Garneau
|
69,653,112
|
96.82%
|
2,284,557
|
3.18%
|
Sylvie Lemaire
|
57,918,688
|
80.51%
|
14,018,981
|
19.49%
|
David McAusland
|
69,016,443
|
95.94%
|
2,921,226
|
4.06%
|
Georges Kobrynsky
|
69,978,931
|
97.28%
|
1,958,738
|
2.72%
|
Élise Pelletier
|
71,370,123
|
99.21%
|
567,546
|
0.79%
|
Sylvie Vachon
|
70,288,260
|
97.71%
|
1,649,409
|
2.29%
|
Laurence Sellyn
|
71,237,332
|
99.03%
|
700,337
|
0.97%
|
Mario Plourde
|
69,864,297
|
97.12%
|
2,073,372
|
2.88%
|
Michelle Cormier
|
70,760,297
|
98.36%
|
1,177,372
|
1.64%
|
Martin Couture
|
71,449,786
|
99.32%
|
487,883
|
0.68%
|
Patrick Lemaire
|
69,368,044
|
96.43%
|
2,569,625
|
3.57%
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 10 will be filed with the Canadian Securities Regulators.
Founded in 1964, Cascades produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products that are composed mainly of recycled fibres. The Company employs 11,000 employees, who work in more than 90 production units located in North America and Europe. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol CAS.
