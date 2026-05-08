Cascades reports on Shareholders' Voting Results for the Election of Directors

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Cascades Inc.

May 08, 2026, 16:07 ET

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) (the ''Company'' or ''Cascades''), a leader in the manufacture of eco-friendly packaging and hygiene products, held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders earlier today, May 8, 2026. The eleven (11) candidates proposed as directors were duly elected directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders by proxy and by electronic ballot, as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes FOR

%

Votes WITHHELD

%

Alain Lemaire

65,894,172

96.07

2,699,035

3.93

Sylvie Lemaire

65,175,112

95.02

3,417,945

4.98

Sylvie Vachon

65,866,937

96.03

2,726,270

3.97

Hugues Simon

66,361,380

96.75

2,231,827

3.25

Michelle Cormier

65,168,140

95.01

3,425,067

4.99

Patrick Lemaire

65,625,389

95.67

2,967,668

4.33

Hubert T. Lacroix

66,119,760

96.39

2,473,447

3.61

Mélanie Dunn

68,220,757

99.46

372,450

0.54

Nelson Gentiletti

68,236,841

99.48

356,366

0.52

Elif Lévesque

68,232,347

99.47

360,710

0.53

Alex N. Blanco

67,768,260

98.80

824,947

1.20

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today, May 8, 2026, will be filed with the Canadian Securities Regulators.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs approximately 9,000 talented people across a network of 60 production units in North America. With its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and ongoing efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

SOURCE Cascades Inc.

21%

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