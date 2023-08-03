Cascades Reports Solid Results for the Second Quarter of 2023

Tissue Papers segment delivers strongest performance since 2020

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) reports its unaudited financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023.

Q2 2023 Highlights

Sales of $1,168 million (compared with $1,134 million in Q1 2023 and $1,119 million in Q2 2022);

(compared with in Q1 2023 and in Q2 2022); Operating income of $64 million (compared with an operating loss of $(80) million in Q1 2023 and operating income of $32 million in Q2 2022);

(compared with an operating loss of in Q1 2023 and operating income of in Q2 2022); Net earnings per common share of $0.22 (compared with a net loss per common share of ($0.75) in Q1 2023 and net earnings per common share of $0.10 in Q2 2022);

(compared with a net loss per common share of in Q1 2023 and net earnings per common share of in Q2 2022); Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA (A) 1 ) of $141 million (compared with $134 million in Q1 2023 and $91 million in Q2 2022);

) of (compared with in Q1 2023 and in Q2 2022); Adjusted net earnings per common share 1 of $0.27 (compared with adjusted net earnings per common share 1 of $0.32 in Q1 2023 and adjusted net earnings per common share 1 of $0.10 in Q2 2022);

of (compared with adjusted net earnings per common share of in Q1 2023 and adjusted net earnings per common share of in Q2 2022); Net debt 1 of $2,076 million as of June 30, 2023 (compared with $2,070 million as of March 31, 2023 ). Net debt to EBITDA (A) ratio 1 of 4.1x, down from 4.6x as of March 31, 2023 ;

of as of (compared with as of ). Net debt to EBITDA (A) ratio of 4.1x, down from 4.6x as of ; Total capital expenditures, net of disposals, of $104 million in Q2 2023, compared to $137 million in Q1 2023 and to $116 million in Q2 2022. The Corporation's 2023 forecasted net capital expenditures of approximately $325 million is unchanged.

Mario Plourde, President and CEO, commented: "We had a solid second quarter, with consolidated sales and EBITDA (A)1 levels increasing 4% and 55%, respectively, year-over-year. Results were driven by the Tissue Papers segment, which had its strongest performance since Q2 2020, reflecting benefits from commercial and operational initiatives. The repositioning of our Tissue Papers platform announced at the end of April 2023 progressed as planned in the second quarter, with the closures completed as scheduled in June and July. We anticipate that these decisions, combined with the ongoing productivity optimization initiatives, which are also progressing as expected, will continue to strengthen the performance of our Tissue Papers business going forward. Slightly softer results in the Containerboard segment largely reflect lower index-linked selling prices, the effects of which more than offset the beneficial effect of lower raw material costs. As expected, Containerboard results include costs related to Bear Island as the facility continues to be ramped up. Lastly, results in the Specialty Packaging business decreased slightly year-over-year, as softer volumes and higher production costs more than offset higher selling prices."

Discussing near-term outlook, Mr. Plourde commented, "On a consolidated basis, we are expecting a stable operational performance sequentially in the third quarter, with the Containerboard and Specialty Packaging businesses generating stable results and the Tissue Papers segment delivering a slightly stronger performance. Additionally, we anticipate continued progress in the ramp up of the Bear Island Mill. More broadly, while we are remaining prudent on the demand-side, raw material pricing for our Tissue business and lower transportation costs for all of our businesses are expected to be tailwinds in the third quarter. Production cost levels are expected to be stable sequentially while continuing to be more elevated than last year. Lastly, we anticipate that our leverage ratio will continue to improve in the coming quarters.

We will be hosting a Bear Island Mill tour and institutional investor day in Virginia on September 14, 2023, and look forward to showcasing this modernized recycled containerboard facility and elaborating on our businesses and strategies to the financial community."

1 Some information represents non-IFRS financial measures, other financial measures or non-IFRS ratios which are not standardized under IFRS and therefore might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other corporations. Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.



Financial Summary

Selected consolidated information

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except amounts per common share) (unaudited) Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2022







Sales 1,168 1,134 1,119 As Reported





Operating income (loss) 64 (80) 32 Net income (loss) 22 (75) 10 per common share (basic) $0.22 ($0.75) $0.10 Adjusted1





Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA (A)) 141 134 91 Net earnings 26 33 10 per common share (basic) $0.27 $0.32 $0.10 Margin (EBITDA (A) / Sales) 12.1 % 11.8 % 8.1 %



Segmented sales

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2022







Packaging Products





Containerboard 562 561 569 Specialty Products 164 161 168 Inter-segment sales (9) (7) (10)

717 715 727 Tissue Papers 416 387 342 Inter-segment sales, Corporate, Recovery and Recycling activities 35 32 50 Sales 1,168 1,134 1,119



Segmented operating income (loss)

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2022







Packaging Products





Containerboard 62 38 69 Specialty Products 19 21 20







Tissue Papers 18 (92) (23)







Corporate, Recovery and Recycling activities (35) (47) (34) Operating income (loss) 64 (80) 32



Segmented EBITDA (A)1

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2022







Packaging Products





Containerboard 96 126 99 Specialty Products 24 27 25







Tissue Papers 44 16 (8)







Corporate, Recovery and Recycling activities (23) (35) (25) EBITDA (A)1 141 134 91

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.



Analysis of results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023 (compared to the same period last year)

The second quarter sales of $1,168 million increased by $49 million compared with the same period last year. This increase reflects a net benefit of $18 million that was driven by a beneficial impact from higher selling prices in Tissue Papers and Specialty Packaging, a favourable FX impact for all business segments, and higher volumes in Containerboard. These were partially offset by lower indexed selling prices in Containerboard and a lower contribution from Recovery and Recycling activities driven by recycled fibre material pricing changes.

The second quarter EBITDA (A)1 totaled $141 million, an increase of $50 million, or 55%, from the $91 million generated in the same period last year. This increase reflects stronger results in our Tissue Papers segment, the benefits of which were partially offset by slightly lower results in our Containerboard and Specialty Packaging businesses.

The main specific items, before income taxes, that impacted our second quarter 2023 operating income and/or net earnings were:

$2 million of impairment charges on US assets in the Tissue Papers segment (operating income and net earnings);

of impairment charges on US assets in the Tissue Papers segment (operating income and net earnings); $6 million of restructuring costs related to the closure of Tissue Papers plants in the US (operating income and net earnings);

of restructuring costs related to the closure of Tissue Papers plants in the US (operating income and net earnings); $1 million unrealized loss on financial instruments (operating income and net earnings);

unrealized loss on financial instruments (operating income and net earnings); $3 million foreign exchange gain on long-term debt and financial instruments (net earnings).

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, the Corporation posted net earnings of $22 million, or $0.22 per common share, compared to net earnings of $10 million, or $0.10 per common share, in the same period of 2022. On an adjusted basis1, the Corporation posted net earnings of $26 million in the second quarter of 2023, or $0.27 per common share, compared to net earnings of $10 million, or $0.10 per common share, in the same period of 2022.

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.



Dividend on common shares and normal course issuer bid

The Board of Directors of Cascades declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per common share to be paid on September 1, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 18, 2023. This dividend is an "eligible dividend" as per the Income Tax Act (R.C.S. (1985), Canada). During the second quarter of 2023, Cascades purchased no common shares for cancellation.

2023 Second Quarter Results Conference Call Details

Management will discuss the 2023 second quarter financial results during a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. EDT. The call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-390-0620 (international 1-416-764-8651). The conference call, including the investor presentation, will be broadcast live on the Cascades website (www.cascades.com) under the "Investors" section. A replay of the call will be available on the Cascades website and may also be accessed by phone until September 3, 2023 by dialing 1-888-390-0541 (international 1-416-764-8677), access code 259981.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs approximately 10,000 women and men across a network of close to 80 facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS. Certain statements in this release, including statements regarding future results and performance, are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, the effect of general economic conditions, decreases in demand for the Corporation's products, increases in raw material costs, fluctuations in selling prices and adverse changes in general market and industry conditions and other factors.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 41 102 Accounts receivable 537 556 Current income tax assets 11 11 Inventories 611 587 Current portion of financial assets 2 9

1,202 1,265 Long-term assets



Investments in associates and joint ventures 92 94 Property, plant and equipment 2,847 2,945 Intangible assets with finite useful life 63 73 Financial assets 1 4 Other assets 73 70 Deferred income tax assets 152 114 Goodwill and other intangible assets with indefinite useful life 482 488

4,912 5,053 Liabilities and Equity



Current liabilities



Bank loans and advances 4 3 Trade and other payables 634 746 Current income tax liabilities 4 4 Current portion of long-term debt 75 134 Current portion of provisions for contingencies and charges 8 8 Current portion of financial liabilities and other liabilities 22 22

747 917 Long-term liabilities



Long-term debt 2,038 1,931 Provisions for contingencies and charges 41 41 Financial liabilities 7 7 Other liabilities 95 97 Deferred income tax liabilities 145 132

3,073 3,125 Equity



Capital stock 613 611 Contributed surplus 14 14 Retained earnings 1,138 1,212 Accumulated other comprehensive income 14 34 Equity attributable to Shareholders 1,779 1,871 Non-controlling interests 60 57 Total equity 1,839 1,928

4,912 5,053



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS)



For the 3-month periods

ended June 30, For the 6-month periods

ended June 30, (in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts and number of

common shares) (unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales 1,168 1,119 2,302 2,157









Supply chain and logistic 690 713 1,353 1,380 Wages and employee benefits expenses 270 250 543 491 Depreciation and amortization 68 63 130 123 Maintenance and repair 60 50 118 106 Other 7 15 13 31 Impairment charges 2 — 154 — Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others — (4) (2) (10) Restructuring costs 6 — 7 1 Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments 1 — 2 7 Operating income (loss) 64 32 (16) 28 Financing expense 31 21 54 36 Share of results of associates and joint ventures (3) (6) (15) (10) Earnings (loss) before income taxes 36 17 (55) 2 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 9 3 (15) (1) Net earnings (loss) including non-controlling interests for the period 27 14 (40) 3 Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 5 4 13 8 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Shareholders for the period 22 10 (53) (5) Net earnings (loss) per common share







Basic $0.22 $0.10 ($0.53) ($0.05) Diluted $0.22 $0.10 ($0.53) ($0.05) Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding 100,447,357 100,588,470 100,404,729 100,705,048 Weighted average number of diluted common shares 100,860,684 101,083,826 100,781,402 101,344,843



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)



For the 3-month periods

ended June 30, For the 6-month periods

ended June 30, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net earnings (loss) including non-controlling interests for the period 27 14 (40) 3 Other comprehensive income (loss)







Items that may be reclassified subsequently to earnings







Translation adjustments







Change in foreign currency translation of foreign subsidiaries (22) 32 (24) 21 Change in foreign currency translation related to net investment hedging activities 8 (9) 9 (6) Cash flow hedges







Change in fair value of commodity derivative financial instruments 1 1 (5) 7 Recovery of (provision for) income taxes (1) 1 — (1)

(14) 25 (20) 21 Items that are not released to earnings







Actuarial gain on employee future benefits 2 12 3 31 Provision for income taxes (1) (3) (1) (8)

1 9 2 23 Other comprehensive income (loss) (13) 34 (18) 44 Comprehensive income (loss) including non-controlling interests for the period 14 48 (58) 47 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests for the period 5 5 13 9 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Shareholders for the period 9 43 (71) 38



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY



For the 6-month period ended June 30, 2023 (in millions of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited) CAPITAL STOCK CONTRIBUTED

SURPLUS RETAINED

EARNINGS ACCUMULATED

OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE

INCOME TOTAL EQUITY

ATTRIBUTABLE TO

SHAREHOLDERS NON-

CONTROLLING

INTERESTS TOTAL EQUITY Balance - Beginning of period 611 14 1,212 34 1,871 57 1,928 Comprehensive income (loss)













Net earnings (loss) — — (53) — (53) 13 (40) Other comprehensive income

(loss) — — 2 (20) (18) — (18)

— — (51) (20) (71) 13 (58) Dividends — — (24) — (24) (9) (33) Issuance of common shares

upon exercise of stock

options 2 — — — 2 — 2 Acquisition of non-controlling

interests — — 1 — 1 (1) — Balance - End of period 613 14 1,138 14 1,779 60 1,839

















For the 6-month period ended June 30, 2022 (in millions of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited) CAPITAL STOCK CONTRIBUTED

SURPLUS RETAINED

EARNINGS ACCUMULATED

OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE

LOSS TOTAL EQUITY

ATTRIBUTABLE TO

SHAREHOLDERS NON-

CONTROLLING

INTERESTS TOTAL EQUITY Balance - Beginning of period 614 14 1,274 (23) 1,879 48 1,927 Comprehensive income













Net earnings (loss) — — (5) — (5) 8 3 Other comprehensive income — — 23 20 43 1 44

— — 18 20 38 9 47 Dividends — — (24) — (24) (6) (30) Stock options expense — 1 — — 1 — 1 Issuance of common shares

upon exercise of stock

options 2 (1) — — 1 — 1 Redemption of common shares (2) — (3) — (5) — (5) Acquisition of non-controlling

interests — — 1 — 1 (1) — Balance - End of period 614 14 1,266 (3) 1,891 50 1,941



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



For the 3-month periods

ended June 30, For the 6-month periods

ended June 30, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating activities







Net earnings (loss) attributable to Shareholders for the period 22 10 (53) (5) Adjustments for:







Financing expense 31 21 54 36 Depreciation and amortization 68 63 130 123 Impairment charges 2 — 154 — Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others — (4) (2) (10) Restructuring costs 6 — 7 1 Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments 1 — 2 7 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes 9 3 (15) (1) Share of results of associates and joint ventures (3) (6) (15) (10) Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 5 4 13 8 Net financing expense paid (18) (4) (62) (34) Net income taxes paid (5) (3) (7) (4) Dividends received 6 5 7 5 Provisions for contingencies and charges and other liabilities (7) (8) (7) (16)

117 81 206 100 Changes in non-cash working capital components (30) (59) (76) (151)

87 22 130 (51) Investing activities







Disposals in associates and joint ventures — — 10 — Payments for property, plant and equipment (104) (117) (244) (219) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment — 1 3 7 Change in intangible and other assets 1 (2) (1) (3)

(103) (118) (232) (215) Financing activities







Bank loans and advances 3 (6) 2 — Change in credit facilities 44 191 166 248 Payments of other long-term debt, including lease obligations (34) (40) (91) (49) Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options 2 1 2 1 Redemption of common shares — — — (5) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (6) (2) (9) (6) Acquisition of non-controlling interests (3) (2) (3) (2) Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders (12) (12) (24) (24)

(6) 130 43 163 Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period (22) 34 (59) (103) Currency translation on cash and cash equivalents (1) (1) (2) (1) Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of the period 64 37 102 174 Cash and cash equivalents - End of the period 41 70 41 70



SEGMENTED INFORMATION

The Corporation's operations are managed in three segments: Containerboard and Specialty Products (which constitutes the Corporation's Packaging Products) and Tissue Papers. The accounting policies of the reportable segments are the same as the Corporation's accounting policies described in Note 2.

The Corporation's operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the chief operating decision-maker (CODM). The Chief Executive Officer has authority for resource allocation and management of the Corporation's performance and is therefore the CODM. The CODM assesses the performance of each reportable segment based on sales and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude specific items (EBITDA (A)). The CODM considers EBITDA (A) to be the best performance measure of the Corporation's activities.

Sales for each segment are prepared on the same basis as those of the Corporation. Inter-segment operations are recorded on the same basis as sales to third parties, which are at fair market value.

EBITDA (A) does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS; accordingly, it may not be comparable to similarly named measures used by other companies. Investors should not view EBITDA (A) as an alternative measure to, for example, net earnings, or as a measure of operating results, which are IFRS measures.

Sales by country by business segment are presented in the following table:















SALES TO





For the 3-month periods ended June 30,

Canada United States Other countries Total (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Packaging Products















Containerboard 329 337 233 232 — — 562 569 Specialty Products 58 65 105 103 1 — 164 168 Inter-segment sales (4) (5) (5) (5) — — (9) (10)

383 397 333 330 1 — 717 727 Tissue Papers 136 105 280 237 — — 416 342 Inter-segment sale, Corporate, Recovery and Recycling

activities 23 44 7 6 5 — 35 50

542 546 620 573 6 — 1,168 1,119















SALES TO





For the 6-month periods ended June 30,

Canada United States Other countries Total (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Packaging Products















Containerboard 658 665 464 438 1 — 1,123 1,103 Specialty Products 114 122 209 203 2 — 325 325 Inter-segment sales (8) (9) (8) (9) — — (16) (18)

764 778 665 632 3 — 1,432 1,410 Tissue Papers 262 200 541 456 — — 803 656 Inter-segment sale, Corporate, Recovery and Recycling

activities 48 81 13 10 6 — 67 91

1,074 1,059 1,219 1,098 9 — 2,302 2,157



EBITDA (A) by business segment is reconciled to IFRS measure, namely operating income (loss), and is presented in the following table:



For the 3-month period ended June 30, 2023 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Specialty

Products Tissue Papers Corporate,

Recovery and

Recycling

activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 62 19 18 (35) 64 Depreciation and amortization 34 5 18 11 68 Impairment charges — — 2 — 2 Restructuring costs — — 6 — 6 Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments — — — 1 1 EBITDA (A) 96 24 44 (23) 141



For the 3-month period ended June 30, 2022 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Specialty

Products Tissue Papers Corporate,

Recovery and

Recycling

activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 69 20 (23) (34) 32 Depreciation and amortization 29 5 19 10 63 Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others — — (4) — (4) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 1 — — (1) — EBITDA (A) 99 25 (8) (25) 91



For the 6-month period ended June 30, 2023 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Specialty

Products Tissue Papers Corporate,

Recovery and

Recycling

activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 100 40 (74) (82) (16) Depreciation and amortization 64 10 35 21 130 Impairment charges 59 1 94 — 154 Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others — — (2) — (2) Restructuring costs — — 7 — 7 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments (1) — — 3 2 EBITDA (A) 222 51 60 (58) 275



For the 6-month period ended June 30, 2022 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Specialty

Products Tissue Papers Corporate,

Recovery and

Recycling

activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 113 44 (58) (71) 28 Depreciation and amortization 57 9 36 21 123 Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others — (6) (4) — (10) Restructuring costs — — 1 — 1 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 9 — — (2) 7 EBITDA (A) 179 47 (25) (52) 149



Payments for property, plant and equipment by business segment are presented in the following table:



PAYMENTS FOR PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

For the 3-month periods

ended June 30, For the 6-month periods

ended June 30, (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Packaging Products







Containerboard 66 84 155 159 Specialty Products 7 6 11 17

73 90 166 176 Tissue Papers 8 17 17 22 Corporate, Recovery and Recycling activities 10 7 13 15 Total acquisitions 91 114 196 213 Right-of-use assets acquisitions (7) (12) (15) (33)

84 102 181 180 Acquisitions for property, plant and equipment included in "Trade and other payables"







Beginning of the period 63 51 106 75 End of the period (43) (36) (43) (36) Payments for property, plant and equipment 104 117 244 219 Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment — (1) (3) (7) Payments for property, plant and equipment net of proceeds from disposals 104 116 241 212



SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION ON NON-IFRS MEASURES AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

SPECIFIC ITEMS

The Corporation incurs some specific items that adversely or positively affect its operating results. We believe it is useful for readers to be aware of these items as they provide additional information to measure performance, compare the Corporation's results between periods, and assess operating results and liquidity, notwithstanding these specific items. Management believes these specific items are not necessarily reflective of the Corporation's underlying business operations in measuring and comparing its performance and analyzing future trends. Our definition of specific items may differ from that of other corporations and some of these items may arise in the future and may reduce the Corporation's available cash.

They include, but are not limited to, charges for (reversals of) impairment of assets, restructuring gains or costs, loss on refinancing and repurchase of long-term debt, some deferred tax asset provisions or reversals, premiums paid on repurchase of long-term debt, gains or losses on the acquisition or sale of a business unit, gains or losses on the share of results of associates and joint ventures, unrealized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting, unrealized gains or losses on interest rate swaps and option fair value revaluation, foreign exchange gains or losses on long-term debt and financial instruments, fair value revaluation gains or losses on investments, specific items of discontinued operations and other significant items of an unusual, non-cash or non-recurring nature.

RECONCILIATION AND USES OF NON-IFRS AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

To provide more information for evaluating the Corporation's performance, the financial information included in this analysis contains certain data that are not performance measures under IFRS ("non-IFRS measures"), which are also calculated on an adjusted basis to exclude specific items. We believe that providing certain key performance and capital measures, as well as non-IFRS measures, is useful to both Management and investors, as they provide additional information to measure the performance and financial position of the Corporation. This also increases the transparency and clarity of the financial information. The following non-IFRS measures and other financial measures are used in our financial disclosures:

Non-IFRS measures

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA (A): represents the operating income before depreciation and amortization excluding specific items. Used to assess recurring operating performance and the contribution of each segment on a comparable basis.

Adjusted net earnings: Used to assess the Corporation's consolidated financial performance on a comparable basis.

Adjusted cash flow: Used to assess the Corporation's capacity to generate cash flows to meet financial obligations and/or discretionary items such as share repurchases, dividend increases and strategic investments.

Free cash flow: Used to measure the excess cash the Corporation generates by subtracting capital expenditures (excluding strategic projects) from the EBITDA (A).

Working capital: Used to assess the short-term liquidity of the Corporation.

Other financial measures

Total debt: Used to calculate all the Corporation's debt, including long-term debt and bank loans. Often put in relation to equity to calculate the debt-to-equity ratio.

Net debt: Used to calculate the Corporation's total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Often put in relation to EBITDA (A) to calculate net debt to EBITDA (A) ratio.

Non-IFRS ratios

Net debt to EBITDA (A) ratio: Ratio used to assess the Corporation's ability to pay its debt and evaluate financial leverage.

EBITDA (A) margin: Ratio used to assess operating performance and the contribution of each segment on a comparable basis calculated as a percentage of sales.

Adjusted net earnings per common share: Ratio used to assess the Corporation's consolidated financial performance on a comparable basis.

Net debt / Net debt + Shareholders' equity: Ratio used to evaluate the Corporation's financial leverage and thus the risk to Shareholders.

Working capital as a percentage of sales: Ratio used to assess the Corporation's operating liquidity performance.

Adjusted cash flow per common share: Ratio used to assess the Corporation's financial flexibility.

Free cash flow ratio: Ratio used to measure the liquidity and efficiency of how much more cash the Corporation generates than it uses to run the business by subtracting capital expenditures (excluding strategic projects) from the EBITDA (A) calculated as a percentage of sales.

Non-IFRS and other financial measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have meanings prescribed by IFRS. These measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered on their own or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS. In addition, our definitions of non-IFRS and other financial measures may differ from those of other corporations. Any such modification or reformulation may be significant.

The CODM assesses the performance of each reportable segment based on sales and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude specific items (EBITDA (A)1). The CODM considers EBITDA (A)1 to be the best performance measure of the Corporation's activities.

EBITDA (A)1 by business segment is reconciled to IFRS measure, namely operating income (loss), and is presented in the following table:



Q2 2023 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Specialty

Products Tissue Papers Corporate,

Recovery and

Recycling

activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 62 19 18 (35) 64 Depreciation and amortization 34 5 18 11 68 Impairment charges — — 2 — 2 Restructuring costs — — 6 — 6 Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments — — — 1 1 EBITDA (A)1 96 24 44 (23) 141



Q1 2023 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Specialty

Products Tissue Papers Corporate,

Recovery and

Recycling

activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 38 21 (92) (47) (80) Depreciation and amortization 30 5 17 10 62 Impairment charges 59 1 92 — 152 Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others — — (2) — (2) Restructuring costs — — 1 — 1 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments (1) — — 2 1 EBITDA (A)1 126 27 16 (35) 134



Q2 2022 (in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Containerboard Specialty

Products Tissue Papers Corporate,

Recovery and

Recycling

activities Consolidated Operating income (loss) 69 20 (23) (34) 32 Depreciation and amortization 29 5 19 10 63 Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others — — (4) — (4) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 1 — — (1) — EBITDA (A)1 99 25 (8) (25) 91

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.



The following table reconciles net earnings (loss) and net earnings (loss) per common share, as reported, with adjusted net earnings1 and adjusted net earnings per common share1:

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts and number of common shares) (unaudited) NET EARNINGS (LOSS)

NET EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE2

Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2022

Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2022 As reported 22 (75) 10

$0.22 ($0.75) $0.10 Specific items:













Impairment charges 2 152 —

$0.02 $1.14 — Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others — (2) (4)

— ($0.01) ($0.03) Restructuring costs 6 1 —

$0.04 $0.01 — Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments 1 1 —

$0.01 — — Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments (3) — 3

($0.02) — $0.03 Share of results of associates and joint ventures — (9) —

— ($0.07) — Tax effect on specific items, other tax adjustments and attributable to non-controlling

interest2 (2) (35) 1

— — —

4 108 —

$0.05 $1.07 — Adjusted1 26 33 10

$0.27 $0.32 $0.10 Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding







100,447,357 100,361,627 100,588,470



The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities with EBITDA (A)1:

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2022 Cash flow from operating activities 87 43 22 Changes in non-cash working capital components 30 46 59 Net income taxes paid 5 2 3 Net financing expense paid 18 44 4 Provisions for contingencies and charges and other liabilities, net of dividends received 1 (1) 3 EBITDA (A)1 141 134 91



The following table reconciles cash flow from operating activities with cash flow from operating activities (excluding changes in non-cash working capital components) and adjusted cash flow from operating activities1. It also reconciles adjusted cash flow from operating activities1 to adjusted cash flow used1, which is also calculated on a per common share basis:

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts or otherwise noted) (unaudited) Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2022 Cash flow from operating activities 87 43 22 Changes in non-cash working capital components 30 46 59 Cash flow from operating activities (excluding changes in non-cash working capital components) 117 89 81 Restructuring costs paid 5 1 — Adjusted cash flow from operating activities1 122 90 81 Payments for property, plant and equipment (104) (140) (117) Change in intangible and other assets 1 (2) (2) Lease obligation payments (15) (14) (13) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment — 3 1

4 (63) (50) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (6) (3) (2) Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders and to non-controlling interests (12) (12) (12) Adjusted cash flow used1 (14) (78) (64) Adjusted cash flow used per common share1 (in Canadian dollars) ($0.14) ($0.78) ($0.64) Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding 100,447,357 100,361,627 100,588,470

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation. 2 Specific amounts per common share are calculated on an after-tax basis and are net of the portion attributable to non-controlling interests. Per share amounts in line item ''Tax effect on specific items, other tax adjustments and attributable to non-controlling interests'' only include the effect of tax adjustments.



The following table reconciles total debt1 and net debt1 with the ratio of net debt to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA (A))1:

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Long-term debt 2,038 2,044 1,710 Current portion of long-term debt 75 88 71 Bank loans and advances 4 2 1 Total debt1 2,117 2,134 1,782 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (41) (64) (70) Net debt1 as reported 2,076 2,070 1,712 Last twelve months EBITDA (A)1 502 452 318 Net debt / EBITDA (A) ratio1 4.1x 4.6x 5.4x

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.

SOURCE Cascades Inc.