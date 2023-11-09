Cascades Reports Solid Results for the Third Quarter of 2023

News provided by

Cascades Inc.

09 Nov, 2023, 06:00 ET

Tissue Papers segment generates record quarterly results

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) reports its unaudited financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023.

Q3 2023 Highlights

  • Sales of $1,198 million (compared with $1,168 million in Q2 2023 and $1,174 million in Q3 2022);
  • Operating income of $80 million (compared with $64 million in Q2 2023 and $25 million in Q3 2022);
  • Net earnings per common share of $0.34 (compared with net earnings per common share of $0.22 in Q2 2023 and a net loss per common share of ($0.02) in Q3 2022);
  • Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA (A)1) of $161 million (compared with $141 million in Q2 2023 and $111 million in Q3 2022);
  • Adjusted net earnings per common share1 of $0.44 (compared with $0.27 in Q2 2023 and $0.20 in Q3 2022);
  • Net debt1 of $2,088 million as of September 30, 2023 (compared with $2,076 million as of June 30, 2023). Net debt to EBITDA (A) ratio1 of 3.8x, down from 4.1x as of June 30, 2023;
  • Total capital expenditures, net of disposals, of $56 million in Q3 2023, compared to $104 million in Q2 2023. The Corporation's 2023 forecasted net capital expenditures of approximately $325 million is unchanged.
Mario Plourde, President and CEO, commented: "We are pleased with our solid third quarter results. Sequential sales growth of 2.6% reflects stronger Containerboard volume and more favourable sales mix in Tissue Papers. Quarterly EBITDA (A)1 improved 14%, exceeding expectations, fuelled by a robust 39% increase in Tissue Papers as benefits from lower raw material costs, price increases, and repositioning of this segment's operational platform and other profitability, efficiency and productivity initiatives undertaken over the past year continued to yield results. Sequentially, raw material costs were a headwind for our packaging businesses, but remained below prior year levels, while production costs were a tailwind. Notwithstanding a less favourable exchange rate, we maintained our net debt levels stable due to strong cash flows from operations and lower capital expenditures during the quarter. Consequently, our leverage ratio1 improved to 3.8x from 4.1x at the end of Q2."

Discussing near-term outlook, Mr. Plourde commented, "On a consolidated basis, we are forecasting fourth quarter results to decrease sequentially. This is driven by lower expected results in our Containerboard segment due to higher raw material costs, slightly lower average selling prices and usual softer seasonal volumes in the fourth quarter. Results in the Specialty Packaging and Tissue Papers segments are expected to remain stable on a sequential basis. More broadly, we continue to remain prudent on the demand-side, most notably in our packaging businesses, due to general economic uncertainty. Notwithstanding this, we are very pleased with the continued ramp-up of production at the Bear Island facility, and the benefits being realized in our Tissue Papers segment following the wide-ranging measures executed in recent quarters. In both cases, the benefits from these strategic actions will continue to generate long-term commercial and competitive advantages for Cascades and sustainable value for our shareholders."

1 Some information represents non-IFRS financial measures, other financial measures or non-IFRS ratios which are not standardized under IFRS and therefore might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other corporations. Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.

Financial Summary

Selected consolidated information

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except amounts per common share) (unaudited)

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2022




Sales

1,198

1,168

1,174

As Reported


Operating income

80

64

25

Net income (loss)

34

22

(2)

per common share (basic)

$0.34

$0.22

($0.02)

Adjusted1


Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA (A))

161

141

111

Net earnings

45

26

20

per common share (basic)

$0.44

$0.27

$0.20

Margin (EBITDA (A) / Sales)

13.4 %

12.1 %

9.5 %

Segmented sales

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2022




Packaging Products


Containerboard

593

562

595

Specialty Products

157

164

168

Inter-segment sales

(7)

(9)

(11)

743

717

752

Tissue Papers

422

416

382

Inter-segment sales, Corporate, Recovery and Recycling activities

33

35

40

Sales

1,198

1,168

1,174

Segmented operating income (loss)

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2022




Packaging Products


Containerboard

61

62

68

Specialty Products

13

19

20




Tissue Papers

38

18

(31)




Corporate, Recovery and Recycling activities

(32)

(35)

(32)

Operating income (loss)

80

64

25

Segmented EBITDA (A)1

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2022




Packaging Products


Containerboard

101

96

103

Specialty Products

21

24

25




Tissue Papers

61

44

4




Corporate, Recovery and Recycling activities

(22)

(23)

(21)

EBITDA (A)1

161

141

111

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.

Analysis of results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023 (compared to the same period last year)
The third quarter sales of $1,198 million increased by $24 million compared with the same period last year. This increase reflects a net benefit of $46 million that was driven by stronger volume in Containerboard and a favourable FX impact for all business segments. These increases were partially offset by lower indexed selling prices in Containerboard, the effects of which outweighed the increase generated by higher average selling prices in Tissue Papers.

The third quarter EBITDA (A)1 totaled $161 million, an increase of $50 million, or 45%, from the $111 million generated in the same period last year. This increase was driven by a significant improvement in the Tissue Papers segment, which generated an EBITDA (A)1 of $61 million in the quarter, or 14.5% on a margin basis, reflecting profitability initiatives implemented over recent quarters, and lower raw material, logistics and energy costs. On a consolidated basis, results benefited from more favourable volume and sales mix and lower raw material and logistics costs. These impacts were partially offset by lower average selling prices in packaging, most notably in Containerboard following decreases in index prices, and higher production costs in all businesses due to inflationary pressures in the last twelve months.

The main specific items, before income taxes, that impacted our third quarter 2023 operating income and/or net earnings were:

  • $12 million of impairment charges on US assets, restructuring costs and an other loss related to the closure plants in the USA (operating income and net earnings);
  • $2 million foreign exchange loss on long-term debt and financial instruments (net earnings).

For the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, the Corporation posted net earnings of $34 million, or $0.34 per common share, compared to a net loss of $(2) million, or ($0.02) per common share, in the same period of 2022. On an adjusted basis1, the Corporation posted net earnings of $45 million in the third quarter of 2023, or $0.44 per common share, compared to net earnings of $20 million, or $0.20 per common share, in the same period of 2022.

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.

Dividend on common shares and normal course issuer bid
The Board of Directors of Cascades declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per common share to be paid on December 7, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 24, 2023. This dividend is an "eligible dividend" as per the Income Tax Act (R.C.S. (1985), Canada). During the third quarter of 2023, Cascades purchased no common shares for cancellation.

2023 Third Quarter Results Conference Call Details
Management will discuss the 2023 third quarter financial results during a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. EDT. The call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-390-0620 (international 1-416-764-8651). The conference call, including the investor presentation, will be broadcast live on the Cascades website (www.cascades.com) under the "Investors" section. A replay of the call will be available on the Cascades website and may also be accessed by phone until December 9, 2023 by dialing 1-888-390-0541 (international 1-416-764-8677), access code 557685.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs approximately 10,000 women and men across a network of more than 70 facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS. Certain statements in this release, including statements regarding future results and performance, are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, the effect of general economic conditions, decreases in demand for the Corporation's products, increases in raw material costs, fluctuations in selling prices and adverse changes in general market and industry conditions and other factors.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

September 30,
2023

December 31,
2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

26

102

Accounts receivable

550

556

Current income tax assets

12

11

Inventories

590

587

Current portion of financial assets

1

9

1,179

1,265

Long-term assets

Investments in associates and joint ventures

96

94

Property, plant and equipment

2,871

2,945

Intangible assets with finite useful life

59

73

Financial assets

1

4

Other assets

71

70

Deferred income tax assets

172

114

Goodwill and other intangible assets with indefinite useful life

489

488

4,938

5,053

Liabilities and Equity

Current liabilities

Bank loans and advances

3

Trade and other payables

628

746

Current income tax liabilities

6

4

Current portion of long-term debt

66

134

Current portion of provisions for contingencies and charges

15

8

Current portion of financial liabilities and other liabilities

26

22

741

917

Long-term liabilities

Long-term debt

2,048

1,931

Provisions for contingencies and charges

40

41

Financial liabilities

6

7

Other liabilities

90

97

Deferred income tax liabilities

151

132

3,076

3,125

Equity

Capital stock

613

611

Contributed surplus

15

14

Retained earnings

1,162

1,212

Accumulated other comprehensive income

30

34

Equity attributable to Shareholders

1,820

1,871

Non-controlling interests

42

57

Total equity

1,862

1,928

4,938

5,053

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS)

For the 3-month periods ended September 30,

For the 9-month periods ended September 30,

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts and number of common shares) (unaudited)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Sales

1,198

1,174

3,500

3,331





Supply chain and logistic

711

762

2,064

2,142

Wages and employee benefits expenses

266

245

809

736

Depreciation and amortization

69

67

199

190

Maintenance and repair

60

52

178

158

Other

4

13

35

Impairment charges

7

16

161

16

Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others

1

(1)

(10)

Restructuring costs

4

11

1

Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments

3

2

10

Operating income

80

25

64

53

Financing expense

38

32

92

68

Share of results of associates and joint ventures

(4)

(5)

(19)

(15)

Earnings (loss) before income taxes

46

(2)

(9)

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

6

(5)

(9)

(6)

Net earnings including non-controlling interests for the period

40

3

6

Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests

6

5

19

13

Net earnings (loss) attributable to Shareholders for the period

34

(2)

(19)

(7)

Net earnings (loss) per common share



Basic

$0.34

($0.02)

($0.19)

($0.07)

Diluted

$0.34

($0.02)

($0.19)

($0.07)

Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding

100,669,311

100,822,027

100,493,892

100,744,469

Weighted average number of diluted common shares

101,163,731

101,108,030

100,910,246

101,265,038

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

For the 3-month periods
ended September 30,

For the 9-month periods
ended September 30,

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net earnings including non-controlling interests for the period

40

3

6

Other comprehensive income



Items that may be reclassified subsequently to earnings



Translation adjustments



Change in foreign currency translation of foreign subsidiaries

24

82

103

Change in foreign currency translation related to net investment hedging activities

(10)

(24)

(1)

(30)

Cash flow hedges



Change in fair value of commodity derivative financial instruments

1

3

(4)

10

Recovery of income taxes

1

2

1

1

16

63

(4)

84

Items that are not released to earnings



Actuarial gain (loss) on employee future benefits

2

(2)

5

29

Provision for income taxes

(1)

(8)

2

(2)

4

21

Other comprehensive income

18

61

105

Comprehensive income including non-controlling interests for the period

58

64

111

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests for the period

6

8

19

17

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Shareholders for the period

52

56

(19)

94

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY

For the 9-month period ended September 30, 2023

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

CAPITAL
STOCK

CONTRIBUTED
SURPLUS

RETAINED
EARNINGS

ACCUMULATED
OTHER
COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME

TOTAL EQUITY
ATTRIBUTABLE TO
SHAREHOLDERS

NON-
CONTROLLING
INTERESTS

TOTAL EQUITY

Balance - Beginning of period

611

14

1,212

34

1,871

57

1,928

Comprehensive income






Net earnings (loss)

(19)

(19)

19

Other comprehensive income (loss)

4

(4)


(15)

(4)

(19)

19

Dividends

(36)

(36)

(33)

(69)

Stock options expense

1

1

1

Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options

2

2

2

Acquisition of non-controlling interests

1

1

(1)

Balance - End of period

613

15

1,162

30

1,820

42

1,862









For the 9-month period ended September 30, 2022

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

CAPITAL
STOCK

CONTRIBUTED
SURPLUS

RETAINED
EARNINGS

ACCUMULATED
OTHER
COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME (LOSS)

TOTAL EQUITY
ATTRIBUTABLE TO
SHAREHOLDERS

NON-
CONTROLLING
INTERESTS

TOTAL EQUITY

Balance - Beginning of period

614

14

1,274

(23)

1,879

48

1,927

Comprehensive income






Net earnings (loss)

(7)

(7)

13

6

Other comprehensive income

21

80

101

4

105

14

80

94

17

111

Dividends

(36)

(36)

(9)

(45)

Stock options expense

1

1

1

Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options

2

(1)

1

1

Redemption of common shares

(5)

(4)

(9)

(9)

Acquisition of non-controlling interests

(1)

(1)

(1)

(2)

Balance - End of period

611

14

1,247

57

1,929

55

1,984

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the 3-month periods ended September 30,

For the 9-month periods ended September 30,

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Operating activities



Net earnings (loss) attributable to Shareholders for the period

34

(2)

(19)

(7)

Adjustments for:



Financing expense

38

32

92

68

Depreciation and amortization

69

67

199

190

Impairment charges

7

16

161

16

Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others

1

(1)

(10)

Restructuring costs

4

11

1

Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments

3

2

10

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes

6

(5)

(9)

(6)

Share of results of associates and joint ventures

(4)

(5)

(19)

(15)

Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests

6

5

19

13

Net financing expense paid

(47)

(38)

(109)

(72)

Net income taxes paid

(2)

(1)

(9)

(5)

Dividends received

1

7

6

Provisions for contingencies and charges and other liabilities

(3)

(13)

(10)

(29)

109

60

315

160

Changes in non-cash working capital components

31

(61)

(45)

(212)

140

(1)

270

(52)

Investing activities



Disposals in associates and joint ventures

10

Payments for property, plant and equipment

(59)

(122)

(303)

(341)

Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment

3

1

6

8

Change in intangible and other assets

(1)

(3)

(56)

(121)

(288)

(336)

Financing activities



Bank loans and advances

(5)

(3)

Change in credit facilities

(132)

140

34

388

Increase in other long-term debt

99

99

Payments of other long-term debt, including lease obligations ($15 million for 3-month period (2022 - $14 million) and $44 million for 9-month period (2022 - $40 million))

(26)

(26)

(117)

(75)

Issuance of common shares upon exercise of stock options

2

1

Redemption of common shares

(4)

(9)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(24)

(3)

(33)

(9)

Acquisition of non-controlling interests

(1)

(3)

(3)

Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders

(12)

(12)

(36)

(36)

(100)

94

(57)

257

Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period

(16)

(28)

(75)

(131)

Currency translation on cash and cash equivalents

1

1

(1)

Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of the period

41

70

102

174

Cash and cash equivalents - End of the period

26

43

26

43

SEGMENTED INFORMATION

The Corporation's operations are managed in three segments: Containerboard and Specialty Products (which constitutes the Corporation's Packaging Products) and Tissue Papers. The accounting policies of the reportable segments are the same as the Corporation's accounting policies described in Note 2.

The Corporation's operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the chief operating decision-maker (CODM). The Chief Executive Officer has authority for resource allocation and management of the Corporation's performance and is therefore the CODM. The CODM assesses the performance of each reportable segment based on sales and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude specific items (EBITDA (A)). The CODM considers EBITDA (A) to be the best performance measure of the Corporation's activities.

Sales for each segment are prepared on the same basis as those of the Corporation. Inter-segment operations are recorded on the same basis as sales to third parties, which are at fair market value.

EBITDA (A) does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS; accordingly, it may not be comparable to similarly named measures used by other companies. Investors should not view EBITDA (A) as an alternative measure to, for example, net earnings, or as a measure of operating results, which are IFRS measures.

Sales by country by business segment are presented in the following table:





SALES TO



For the 3-month periods ended September 30,

Canada

United States

Other countries

Total

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

Packaging Products







Containerboard

339

336

254

258

1

593

595

Specialty Products

60

59

95

109

2

157

168

Inter-segment sales

(4)

(5)

(3)

(6)

(7)

(11)

395

390

346

361

2

1

743

752

Tissue Papers

148

125

274

257

422

382

Inter-segment sale, Corporate, Recovery and Recycling activities

24

33

7

7

2

33

40

567

548

627

625

4

1

1,198

1,174







SALES TO



For the 9-month periods ended September 30,

Canada

United States

Other countries

Total

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

Packaging Products







Containerboard

997

1,001

718

696

1

1

1,716

1,698

Specialty Products

174

181

304

312

4

482

493

Inter-segment sales

(12)

(14)

(11)

(15)

(23)

(29)

1,159

1,168

1,011

993

5

1

2,175

2,162

Tissue Papers

410

325

815

713

1,225

1,038

Inter-segment sale, Corporate, Recovery and Recycling activities

72

114

20

17

8

100

131

1,641

1,607

1,846

1,723

13

1

3,500

3,331

EBITDA (A) by business segment is reconciled to IFRS measure, namely operating income (loss), and is presented in the following table:

For the 3-month period ended September 30, 2023

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Containerboard

Specialty
Products

Tissue Papers

Corporate,
Recovery and
Recycling
activities

Consolidated

Operating income (loss)

61

13

38

(32)

80

Depreciation and amortization

38

6

15

10

69

Impairment charges

2

5

7

Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others

1

1

Restructuring costs

1

3

4

EBITDA (A)

101

21

61

(22)

161

For the 3-month period ended September 30, 2022

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Containerboard

Specialty
Products

Tissue Papers

Corporate,
Recovery and
Recycling
activities

Consolidated

Operating income (loss)

68

20

(31)

(32)

25

Depreciation and amortization

31

5

21

10

67

Impairment charges

2

14

16

Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments

2

1

3

EBITDA (A)

103

25

4

(21)

111

For the 9-month period ended September 30, 2023

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Containerboard

Specialty
Products

Tissue Papers

Corporate,
Recovery and
Recycling
activities

Consolidated

Operating income (loss)

161

53

(36)

(114)

64

Depreciation and amortization

102

16

50

31

199

Impairment charges

61

1

99

161

Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others

1

(2)

(1)

Restructuring costs

1

10

11

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments

(1)

3

2

EBITDA (A)

323

72

121

(80)

436

For the 9-month period ended September 30, 2022

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Containerboard

Specialty
Products

Tissue Papers

Corporate,
Recovery and
Recycling
activities

Consolidated

Operating income (loss)

181

64

(89)

(103)

53

Depreciation and amortization

88

14

57

31

190

Impairment charges

2

14

16

Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others

(6)

(4)

(10)

Restructuring costs

1

1

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments

11

(1)

10

EBITDA (A)

282

72

(21)

(73)

260

Payments for property, plant and equipment by business segment are presented in the following table:

PAYMENTS FOR PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

For the 3-month periods
ended September 30,

For the 9-month periods
ended September 30,

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Packaging Products



Containerboard

29

142

184

301

Specialty Products

8

8

19

25

37

150

203

326

Tissue Papers

6

17

23

39

Corporate, Recovery and Recycling activities

16

10

29

25

Total acquisitions

59

177

255

390

Right-of-use assets acquisitions

(11)

(36)

(26)

(69)

48

141

229

321

Acquisitions for property, plant and equipment included in "Trade and other payables"



Beginning of the period

43

36

106

75

End of the period

(32)

(55)

(32)

(55)

Payments for property, plant and equipment

59

122

303

341

Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment

(3)

(1)

(6)

(8)

Payments for property, plant and equipment net of proceeds from disposals

56

121

297

333

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION ON NON-IFRS MEASURES AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

SPECIFIC ITEMS

The Corporation incurs some specific items that adversely or positively affect its operating results. We believe it is useful for readers to be aware of these items as they provide additional information to measure performance, compare the Corporation's results between periods, and assess operating results and liquidity, notwithstanding these specific items. Management believes these specific items are not necessarily reflective of the Corporation's underlying business operations in measuring and comparing its performance and analyzing future trends. Our definition of specific items may differ from that of other corporations and some of these items may arise in the future and may reduce the Corporation's available cash.

They include, but are not limited to, charges for (reversals of) impairment of assets, restructuring gains or costs, loss on refinancing and repurchase of long-term debt, some deferred tax asset provisions or reversals, premiums paid on repurchase of long-term debt, gains or losses on the acquisition or sale of a business unit, gains or losses on the share of results of associates and joint ventures, unrealized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting, unrealized gains or losses on interest rate swaps and option fair value revaluation, foreign exchange gains or losses on long-term debt and financial instruments, fair value revaluation gains or losses on investments, specific items of discontinued operations and other significant items of an unusual, non-cash or non-recurring nature.

RECONCILIATION AND USES OF NON-IFRS AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

To provide more information for evaluating the Corporation's performance, the financial information included in this analysis contains certain data that are not performance measures under IFRS ("non-IFRS measures"), which are also calculated on an adjusted basis to exclude specific items. We believe that providing certain key performance and capital measures, as well as non-IFRS measures, is useful to both Management and investors, as they provide additional information to measure the performance and financial position of the Corporation. This also increases the transparency and clarity of the financial information. The following non-IFRS measures and other financial measures are used in our financial disclosures:

Non-IFRS measures

  • Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA (A): represents the operating income before depreciation and amortization excluding specific items. Used to assess recurring operating performance and the contribution of each segment on a comparable basis.
  • Adjusted net earnings: Used to assess the Corporation's consolidated financial performance on a comparable basis.
  • Adjusted cash flow: Used to assess the Corporation's capacity to generate cash flows to meet financial obligations and/or discretionary items such as share repurchases, dividend increases and strategic investments.
  • Free cash flow: Used to measure the excess cash the Corporation generates by subtracting capital expenditures (excluding strategic projects) from the EBITDA (A).
  • Working capital: Used to assess the short-term liquidity of the Corporation.

Other financial measures

  • Total debt: Used to calculate all the Corporation's debt, including long-term debt and bank loans. Often put in relation to equity to calculate the debt-to-equity ratio.
  • Net debt: Used to calculate the Corporation's total debt less cash and cash equivalents. Often put in relation to EBITDA (A) to calculate net debt to EBITDA (A) ratio.

Non-IFRS ratios

  • Net debt to EBITDA (A) ratio: Ratio used to assess the Corporation's ability to pay its debt and evaluate financial leverage.
  • EBITDA (A) margin: Ratio used to assess operating performance and the contribution of each segment on a comparable basis calculated as a percentage of sales.
  • Adjusted net earnings per common share: Ratio used to assess the Corporation's consolidated financial performance on a comparable basis.
  • Net debt / Net debt + Shareholders' equity: Ratio used to evaluate the Corporation's financial leverage and thus the risk to Shareholders.
  • Working capital as a percentage of sales: Ratio used to assess the Corporation's operating liquidity performance.
  • Adjusted cash flow per common share: Ratio used to assess the Corporation's financial flexibility.
  • Free cash flow ratio: Ratio used to measure the liquidity and efficiency of how much more cash the Corporation generates than it uses to run the business by subtracting capital expenditures (excluding strategic projects) from the EBITDA (A) calculated as a percentage of sales.

Non-IFRS and other financial measures are mainly derived from the consolidated financial statements, but do not have meanings prescribed by IFRS. These measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered on their own or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS. In addition, our definitions of non-IFRS and other financial measures may differ from those of other corporations. Any such modification or reformulation may be significant.

The CODM assesses the performance of each reportable segment based on sales and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude specific items (EBITDA (A)1). The CODM considers EBITDA (A)1 to be the best performance measure of the Corporation's activities.

EBITDA (A)1 by business segment is reconciled to IFRS measure, namely operating income (loss), and is presented in the following table:

Q3 2023

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Containerboard

Specialty
Products

Tissue Papers

Corporate,
Recovery and
Recycling
activities

Consolidated

Operating income (loss)

61

13

38

(32)

80

Depreciation and amortization

38

6

15

10

69

Impairment charges

2

5

7

Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others

1

1

Restructuring costs

1

3

4

EBITDA (A)1

101

21

61

(22)

161

Q2 2023

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Containerboard

Specialty
Products

Tissue Papers

Corporate,
Recovery and
Recycling
activities

Consolidated

Operating income (loss)

62

19

18

(35)

64

Depreciation and amortization

34

5

18

11

68

Impairment charges

2

2

Restructuring costs

6

6

Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments

1

1

EBITDA (A)1

96

24

44

(23)

141

Q3 2022

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Containerboard

Specialty
Products

Tissue Papers

Corporate,
Recovery and
Recycling
activities

Consolidated

Operating income (loss)

68

20

(31)

(32)

25

Depreciation and amortization

31

5

21

10

67

Impairment charges

2

14

16

Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments

2

1

3

EBITDA (A)1

103

25

4

(21)

111

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.

The following table reconciles net earnings (loss) and net earnings (loss) per common share, as reported, with adjusted net earnings1 and adjusted net earnings per common share1:

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts and number of common shares) (unaudited)

NET EARNINGS (LOSS)

NET EARNINGS (LOSS)

PER COMMON SHARE2

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2022

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2022

As reported

34

22

(2)

$0.34

$0.22

($0.02)

Specific items:






Impairment charges

7

2

16

$0.05

$0.02

$0.12

Gain on acquisitions, disposals and others

1


Restructuring costs

4

6


$0.03

$0.04

Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments

1

3

$0.01

$0.02

Foreign exchange loss (gain) on long-term debt and financial instruments

2

(3)

10

$0.02

($0.02)

$0.08

Tax effect on specific items, other tax adjustments and attributable to non-controlling interest2

(3)

(2)

(7)


11

4

22

$0.10

$0.05

$0.22

Adjusted1

45

26

20

$0.44

$0.27

$0.20

Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding



100,669,311

100,447,357

100,822,027

The following table reconciles cash flow from (used by) operating activities with EBITDA (A)1:

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2022

Cash flow from (used by) operating activities

140

87

(1)

Changes in non-cash working capital components

(31)

30

61

Net income taxes paid

2

5

1

Net financing expense paid

47

18

38

Provisions for contingencies and charges and other liabilities, net of dividends received

3

1

12

EBITDA (A)1

161

141

111

The following table reconciles cash flow from (used by) operating activities with cash flow from operating activities (excluding changes in non-cash working capital components) and adjusted cash flow from operating activities1. It also reconciles adjusted cash flow from operating activities1 to adjusted cash flow generated (used)1, which is also calculated on a per common share basis:

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts or otherwise noted) (unaudited)

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2022

Cash flow from (used by) operating activities

140

87

(1)

Changes in non-cash working capital components

(31)

30

61

Cash flow from operating activities (excluding changes in non-cash working capital components)

109

117

60

Restructuring costs paid

6

5

2

Adjusted cash flow from operating activities1

115

122

62

Payments for property, plant and equipment

(59)

(104)

(122)

Change in intangible and other assets

1

Lease obligation payments

(15)

(15)

(14)

Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment

3

1

44

4

(73)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(24)

(6)

(3)

Dividends paid to the Corporation's Shareholders and to non-controlling interests

(12)

(12)

(12)

Adjusted cash flow generated (used)1

8

(14)

(88)

Adjusted cash flow generated (used) per common share1

 (in Canadian dollars)

$0.08

($0.14)

($0.87)

Weighted average basic number of common shares outstanding

100,669,311

100,447,357

100,822,027

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.

2 Specific amounts per common share are calculated on an after-tax basis and are net of the portion attributable to non-controlling interests. Per share amounts in line item ''Tax effect on specific items, other tax adjustments and attributable to non-controlling interests'' only include the effect of tax adjustments.

The following table reconciles total debt1 and net debt1 with the ratio of net debt to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA (A))1:

(in millions of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

September 30,

2023

June 30,

 2023

September 30,

2022

Long-term debt

2,048

2,038

1,975

Current portion of long-term debt

66

75

77

Bank loans and advances

4

2

Total debt1

2,114

2,117

2,054

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(26)

(41)

(43)

Net debt1 as reported

2,088

2,076

2,011

Last twelve months EBITDA (A)1

552

502

322

Net debt / EBITDA (A)  ratio1

              3.8x

              4.1x

              6.2x

1 Please refer to the "Supplemental Information on Non-IFRS Measures and Other Financial Measures" section for a complete reconciliation.

SOURCE Cascades Inc.

