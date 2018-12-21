Cascades to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results on February 28, 2019

Fourth quarter results for Tissue Group impacted by unforeseen events

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2018 financial results before market open on Thursday, February 28, 2019, and will hold a conference call at 8:30 AM ET , to discuss the results. The conference call can be accessed by phone or via the company's website:

Dial-in number: 1-888-231-8191 / 1-647-427-7450 (international)



Replay: 1-855-859-2056 access code: 8236267

(available until March 28, 2019)



Webcast (live and archived): www.cascades.com, "Investor" section

The Company also announces that the fourth quarter results for the Tissue Group were negatively impacted by several unforeseen non-recurring events. More specifically, in addition to the continuing difficult market conditions, the Tissue Group was negatively affected by Hurricane Florence, a fire at the Wagram, NC facility, a third party gas pipeline failure on the West Coast and unresolved operational problems at the tissue mill in St. Helens, Oregon that negatively impacted performance at the mill and the Scappoose, Oregon converting facility that it supplies.

