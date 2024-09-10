CASCADIA VEHICLE TENTS ANNOUNCES ALL-NEW WASATCH ROOFTOP TENTS

Innovative CVT Wasatch Blends Durability and Legendary Comfort For Ultimate Rooftop-Tent Experience

ANTIOCH, Tenn., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cascadia Vehicle Tents , announced today the CVT Wasatch, an all-new rooftop tent packed with features specifically designed to make your next overlanding adventure the best one yet. Starting today, consumers have access to the CVT Wasatch in two sizes, medium ($3299 MSRP) and large ($3499 MSRP), at Cascadiatents.com.

Encased in an extruded aluminum shell with 270-degree views and crafted from durable, high-quality polyester fabric, the CVT Wasatch features a removable rainfly to reveal an additional stargazer window while a patented 3-inch thick foam mattress offers consumers a comfortable night's sleep.

"As we continue to expand our product line, our aim is always to continue to bridge the gap between comfort and the outdoors," said Adrian Frick, Product Manager at Cascadia Vehicle Tents. "The CVT Wasatch is a perfect blend of form and function that addresses everything the current rooftop tent market was missing. Bringing solutions to uncomfortable sleep allows people to focus on spending time with their loved ones while enjoying the outdoors."

Cascadia Vehicle Tents built the all-new Wasatch Rooftop Tent to include:

270-degree views with a stargazer window

Patented, comfortable 3" thick foam mattress

Innovative shell design allows you to attach gear to its sides with adaptable roof racks

Strategically placed internal storage for unparalleled interior organization

Integrated rainfly

Versatile lighting system

Diesel heater and AC ports on each side of tent

Anti-condensation mat

Telescoping ladder

Cascadia Vehicle Tents is part of the Gathr Outdoors family of brands which is committed to making spending time together outdoors more comfortable and convenient. For more information on Cascadia Vehicle Tents, visit CascadiaTents.com. For more information on Gathr Outdoors visit, www.GathrOutdoors.com .

About Cascadia Vehicle Tents

Born in the Pacific Northwest, Cascadia Vehicle Tents is a pioneer in the roof top tent space. Cascadia Vehicle Tents specializes in high-quality, durable, rooftop tents and accessories for everyone from overlanders to casual weekend campers.

SOURCE Cascadia Vehicle Tents