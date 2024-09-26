Cascadia Windows & Doors Becomes First Window Manufacturer to Publish Environmental Product Declarations Using New Product Category Rule

LANGLEY, BC, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cascadia Windows & Doors is proud to announce the publication of Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for the Universal Series™ Windows, Doors and Window Wall utilizing the new Fenestration Assemblies Product Category Rule (PCR) released in December 2023. This milestone makes Cascadia Windows & Doors the first window manufacturer in the world to issue an EPD in accordance with the new PCR, underscoring the company's commitment to transparency and the transition to high-performance building design. These EPDs follow on the heels of the Cascadia Clip© EPD, published in February 2024.

Cascadia Windows & Doors' window wall products now offer third-party verified EPD data. Cascadia Windows & Doors' fenestration products now offer third-party verified EPD data.

"This is very important milestone for the Universal Series™ and the company as a whole," says Mike Battistel, president of Cascadia Windows & Doors. "It's another testament to our commitment to providing the industry with accurate, detailed product information."

The new PCR—which prescribes standardized rules and methods for calculating and reporting the environmental impacts of products—allows for greater accuracy and consistency in the evaluation of a product's lifecycle impacts, particularly to report embodied carbon impacts.

"Over the last 5 years, architects and designers have been hungry for embodied carbon and environmental impact data for fenestration products," explains Battistel. "But we—and others in the industry—were concerned about using the original PCR from 2015 which was significantly out of date. We didn't want to use that PCR to develop our current EPDs if we were not going to provide accurate and up to date information to the industry."

Sustainable Minds—the program operator and LCA provider—was key in helping the company navigate first-use of the new PCR in the lifecycle assessment (LCA) and EPD process.

Terry Swack, Sustainable Minds' founder & CEO explains, "The new Fenestration Assemblies PCR had been in development for a very long time even after the original PCR had expired and extended for several years. As such there are very few current EPDs for window products. This is a complex PCR because it covers many product categories and many stakeholders were involved. Cascadia taking the lead to create the first EPDs clearly demonstrates their commitment to making higher-performing products and to providing transparency into what and how they're doing it."

With these new EPDs, Cascadia Window & Doors offers another crucial tool for architects, developers, and specifiers, empowering them to make informed product decisions and help meet embodied carbon goals.

"We're excited to offer these EPDs to clients so they can easily and confidently support jurisdiction with embodied carbon targets, such as the City of Vancouver, as well as pursue firm-related goals like the 2030 Challenge," says Battistel. "Once again, incredibly proud of our team for this achievement."

