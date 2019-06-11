Casco Bay Hemp: How People are using CBD Tincture For Anxiety

PORTLAND, Maine, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, anxiety disorders affect more than 18 percent of the population each year. Anxiety disorders distinguish themselves from other problems with two key features: fear and anxiety. CBD tinctures have shown to work best for anxiety and pain management, but an overwhelming percentage of users don't know how to use it. CBD tinctures come in a variety of strengths, from 250 mg/ml up to 3,000 mg/ml. Which is best for you? While some individuals take CBD oil to soothe their everyday worries, others use it to treat more serious anxiety disorders. Similar to SSRIs, CBD may boost signaling through serotonin receptors. Studies using mice found repeated use of CBD may help the hippocampus regenerate neurons, which could be useful for treating anxiety. Research has shown SSRIs and CBD may promote neurogenesis.

It's general knowledge based on results over the last few years that a lower daily dose from a 300mg tincture body works for anxiety management. Most CBD companies package their 300mg tinctures in a 30ml bottle, so a daily dose would be a 1 ml dropper. For pain management a stronger tincture is used, 600-900mg/ml.

Because CBD oil is mostly unregulated, a lot of products are incorrectly labeled. A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association in 2017 found that nearly 70 percent of all CBD products sold online are mislabeled and that a number of products contain a significant amount of THC. Lots of companies see this industry as a way to get rich quick and do not have the consumers best interest in mind. Since THC can aggravate anxiety and make your heart beat faster than normal, it's possible that using CBD oil that contains THC might make your anxiety worse. Companies such as www.cascobayhemp.com make their products with the appropriate mg/ml and stay below the federal legal THC limit of .3%. As with any new industry, buyer beware and do your homework.

SOURCE Casco Bay Hemp

Related Links

https://www.cascobayhemp.com

