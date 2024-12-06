ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Action for a Strong Economy (CASE) called on outgoing Chairman Gary Gensler to act in good faith and finally release the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) Office of the Inspector General's report on potential conflicts of interest by former Director of Corporation Finance William Hinman, in an ad that is slated to run during 60 Minutes this week.

CASE Calls on SEC Chairman Gensler to Release Hinman IG Report in New Ad to Air during 60 Minutes

"The American public's faith in our institutions like the SEC have collapsed, in large part due to questions about conflicts of interest among the SEC's highest officials. The Inspector General's investigation into the former Director of Corporation Finance is well known. It's past time to release the IG's report," said Matthew Kandrach, President of CASE. "We are asking Chairman Gensler to do the right thing and release the IG report so the American people can know what happened leading up to the government's most consequential actions on crypto regulation."

Crypto policy will take center stage during this week's episode of 60 Minutes as Martha Brennan interviews Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse. Knowing the longstanding legal dispute between the SEC and Ripple, CASE believes that Chairman Gensler will be tuning into the interview, so the organization is buying time during the show to call on the Chairman to release the Inspector General's report.

The government watchdog organization Empower Oversight obtained thousands of pages of documents through the Freedom of Information Act and lawsuits against the SEC which probed Mr. Hinman's actions in office that may have violated federal ethics rules on conflicts of interest. The group's investigation resulted in a referral of evidence to the SEC OIG in May 2022. In February 2024, the SEC OIG asserted they were in the "final stages" of an investigation into these facts.

CASE's ad calls on Gensler to release that report.

To see the ad, visit https://www.goodbyegary.com/gary-gensler-do-the-right-thing/.

SOURCE Consumer Action for a Strong Economy (CASE)