CASE Comes to CONEXPO 2026 With Big Lineup of New Machines and Technology So Crews Can Be Ready for Anything

From next-generation dozers, excavators and wheel loaders to an all-new electric mini track loader that can work indoors, CASE will highlight over 40 innovative machines plus new jobsite tech to help teams take on any challenge

RACINE, Wis., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CASE Construction Equipment is doubling down at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, March 3-7 in Las Vegas with an impressive machine lineup purpose-built to help crews work smarter, safer and more efficiently than ever before. The company will feature more than 40 machines across 40,000 square feet in West Hall booth #W40701, highlighting nearly 20 new or upgraded models. The display will offer contractors, municipal crews, utility teams, landscapers and rental businesses of every size a first-hand look at CASE's game-changing innovations in equipment, technology and attachments to take on today's toughest jobs.

"This year at CONEXPO, we're not backing down on our commitment to provide practical innovations that help crews stay ahead of the curve," said Terry Dolan, head of CNH Construction Brands, North America. "The equipment landscape is evolving, and so are the needs of the people behind the controls. Whether it's precision technologies to support accuracy on complex projects, the myCASEConstruction app delivering real-time fleet intelligence or comfort features to make long days easier, CASE is rolling out integrated solutions that help crews work faster, smarter and more efficiently."

Highlights include new D Series 3-ton mini excavators, a new midi excavator and new models to the E Series full-sized excavator lineup — showcasing versatile attachment capabilities and CASE's latest advancements in controls, connectivity and precision technology. Visitors can also see the latest addition to CASE's growing list of electric equipment: the all-new TL100EV electric mini track loader, with ultra-quiet, emissions-free operation and the same performance as its diesel counterpart.

Powerful new G Series compact wheel loaders with operator-friendly cab improvements will be at the show, along with upgraded large wheel loaders featuring operator-assist features like AutoDig and rear object detection. Show attendees will also be able to preview new N Series dozers expected to arrive in late 2026, with big upgrades to performance management, visibility and the operator experience.

Alongside the new equipment, CASE will spotlight milestone machines that define the brand's legacy of innovation, performance and partnership. Among the exclusive highlights will be the very first J.I. Case Signature Edition 580 Super N backhoe loader — a collector's item honoring the brand's rich heritage — as well as the heavy-metal inspired Hetfield Limited Edition TV450B compact track loader, based on a one-of-a-kind machine designed for Metallica frontman James Hetfield. The trailblazing 580EV electric backhoe will also be on display, demonstrating CASE's pioneering work in powerful, zero-emissions equipment for unique jobsite requirements.

Beyond machinery, CASE is bringing its industry-leading support and partnership-focused approach to keep customers moving even when the job gets tough. Attendees can explore technologies that support the equipment and help operators work safely and efficiently, see a range of versatile attachments and experience the latest digital solutions that optimize efficiency, precision and total cost of ownership.

"CASE has been carefully developing digital tools to help dealers and customers operate at peak potential," said Tyler Mills, head of CNH Construction Parts and Service, North America. "Integrating tech and iron is critical to proactive support, ensuring safety on the worksite and reducing overall operating costs. Our Machine Control, Safety Intelligence and Connectivity Tech converge at CONEXPO into a cohesive digital ecosystem that connects the machine, operator, dealer and back office. The CASE Technology Hub within the booth will demonstrate current technology for all skill and budget levels, as well as a view into the inner workings of our newest developments. CASE is excited to be in the driver's seat for the future of construction technology."

"We're building more than machines — we're building partnerships with our customers to drive their success," said Brad Stemper, head of Americas Product Management, CASE Construction Equipment. "Every piece of iron in our booth, from our compact machines to our biggest excavators, is designed with the operator in mind so they can stay on schedule, control their operation and protect their bottom line."

Enhanced Technology Stack

At the booth, for the first time, CASE will be introducing new additions to its quickly growing technology stack that help operators work smarter, not just harder. From myCASEConstruction — an easy-to-use portal and app that centralizes real-time fleet data, service records and more — to new 2D and 3D machine control solutions, as well as safety intelligence and connectivity functions, these offerings are part of a CASE and CNH initiative to introduce the most cohesive technology stack in the industry.

New Mini, Midi and Full-Sized Excavators Maximize Site Potential

CASE is extending its excavator lineup with new 3-ton models engineered for uncompromising performance and a cab environment that operators will love. The new machines feature a zero-tailswing design for easy work in tight spaces, an automotive-style operator experience with intuitive controls, more hydraulic power for versatile attachment capabilities, and easy-to-access service points to simplify maintenance. Visitors can see CASE's largest model in the 3-ton class, the CX38D, ideal for heavy-duty jobs but with the efficiency of a smaller machine. It also boasts a range of exclusive standard features like electronic throttle control with auto idle, auxiliary flow control and industry-leading worklights for when operation continues past sunset.

For crews who need more power in confined spaces where larger machines can't go, the new CX70E midi excavator at CONEXPO delivers on all fronts. This versatile model features GNSS technology for improved digging, lifting and craning capabilities that make handling heavy loads a breeze. On the CX90E model, the electric-over-hydraulic controls allow full customization to support any operating style or application while enabling joystick steering for easy travel and more intuitive blade use. With smooth, reliable and precise controls, operators can dig, trench or backfill exactly to spec.

Joining the E Series family of full-sized excavators, the new CASE CX145E SR and CX255E SR short radius models will be on display alongside the previously upgraded CX220E and CX380E excavators. These machines include the new CASE Assist and Payload controls, providing features like payload weighing in the bucket, height and depth alarm, and dynamic stability assist which automatically reduces rocking during dumping and displays roll and pitch angles. With a new spacious cab and 10-inch display, improved hydraulics with customizable flow and some of the smoothest controls in the industry, the new models build on CASE's industry-leading excavator reliability, performance and operator experience.

Electric Mini Track Loader Adds More Flexibility for Unique Jobsites

CASE will also unveil the all-new TL100EV electric mini track loader, the latest addition to the brand's growing family of electric equipment. This small-but-mighty machine is ideal for jobsites where low noise and zero emissions are critical, such as indoor demolition or work near schools or hospitals. The display model at CONEXPO will feature CASE's factory-available non-marring track option, which prevents unwanted track marks on pavements or indoor surfaces. Compatible with 40+ attachments, this stand-on machine boasts three independent electric motors — two for the ground drive and one for the hydraulics — providing uncompromising performance even during challenging multi-function tasks.

N Series Dozers Preview Peak Productivity and Improved Cab Comfort

CASE plans to launch its next generation of small crawler dozers later this year, with the N Series debuting in the 650N, 750N and 850N models. CONEXPO visitors can preview the new 650N and 850N models on display. These dozers build off the industry-leading productivity and serviceability of the CASE dozer platform and add serious improvements to the operator experience, machine efficiency, performance management and cab visibility. A new operator station features a touchscreen display with encoder navigation, seat-mounted controls and better forward and rear visibility. Technology upgrades include EcoMode, auto-idle shutdown, easy machine response customization, integrated machine control and a hydraulic reversing fan for the 750N and 850N models.

Compact Wheel Loaders Raise the Bar on Efficiency

The company's new G Series compact wheel loaders — with the CASE 321G and 421G at CONEXPO — are engineered to elevate every job with enhanced visibility and comfort. With a spacious cab design, outstanding efficiency and a compact footprint, these machines deliver the performance edge crews need to move more material, safely and comfortably, on any site.

The recently launched 421G boasts 112-horsepower with a lifting capacity over 15,800 pounds, a higher 145-inch hinge pin height, and an advanced hydraulic system to ensure smooth, precise operation. The brand-new 321G adopts the spacious cab from the larger 421G model with control upgrades and an ergonomic seat-mounted joystick, along with a new right-hand sliding window and emergency egress door. This 74-horsepower machine also offers cleaner, more efficient performance with no regen or DEF required. It's an ideal step up for crews needing more load-carrying capability than a skid steer, featuring a 1.3-yard bucket and a roading speed of 25 mph.

Upgrades to Large Wheel Loaders Drive Precision and Productivity

New enhancements to the G Series large wheel loaders will also be launching at CONEXPO, including an advanced AutoDig feature that helps less experienced operators work more efficiently and allows operators of all skill levels to concentrate more on their busy operating environments. Further improvements include premium heated and ventilated seats, rear object detection and an optional hydrostatic continuously variable transmission (CVT) available on the 1021G and 1121G models, with the 1121G model on display at the show.

CASE booth visitors can also view the 651G XR extended reach wheel loader and the 721G XT tool carrier model, both featuring increased attachment versatility with a dual-interchange coupler for ISO and JRB 416-style attachments. The 651G will also include a new feature launching in 2026: a factory-standard four-corner strobe light system with customizable strobe patterns and colors for increased safety and visibility in busy public spaces. Additionally, CASE is showcasing a 921G large wheel loader American flag display model with a special edition wrap celebrating CASE's American heritage and commemorating the country's America250 semiquincentennial celebration.

Skid Steer and Compact Track Loader Upgrades Boost Safety and Control

CASE's B Series skid steer and compact track loaders at the show will feature new technology upgrades like a rear object detection system to alert operators as they approach objects. The skid steers and compact track loaders also include feature upgrades like bi-directional self-leveling that automatically keeps the attachment level when raising or lowering the boom.

Attachment Lineup Elevates Capabilities

The CASE booth will also highlight more ways to enhance jobsite flexibility, with a company-wide focus on providing a best-in-class attachments experience and delivering all the tools customers need to get the job done. From heavy-duty 4-in-1 buckets, breakers and plate compactors to specialized attachments like mulchers, brush mowers and the new CASE box scraper, visitors will be able to view a full lineup of traditional and advanced attachments for every machine, backed by global support.

Visit www.casece.com/conexponews for more information and experience CASE's full offering of machines, attachments and technology at CONEXPO in booth #W40701.

CASE is featuring more than 40 machines across 40,000 square feet at CONEXPO, highlighting nearly 20 new or upgraded models along with special edition models celebrating a legacy of innovation, performance and partnership.

