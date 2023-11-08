CASE Construction Equipment Announces Addition to its North America Dealer Network

CASE Power & Equipment of Pennsylvania will sell and service the full line of CASE equipment in the Pittsburgh, PA, region

RACINE, Wis., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CASE Construction Equipment is welcoming a new dealer to its North America network – CASE Power & Equipment of Pennsylvania.

Part of the Alta Equipment Group, CASE Power & Equipment of Pennsylvania will initially service the Pittsburgh, Pa., area through two strategically planned locations in Cranberry Township (home of the former CASE dealership) and Delmont, with future plans to expand to Central Pennsylvania.

CASE Power & Equipment of Pennsylvania will sell and service the full line of CASE equipment in the Pittsburgh, PA, region.
"Contractors in the Pittsburgh market – get ready! CASE Power & Equipment of Pennsylvania will be your partner in helping you get more work done faster and more profitably than ever before," says Terry Dolan, vice president, North America, CASE Construction Equipment. "As industry leaders, Alta Equipment Group has deep experience providing contractors with equipment and solutions they need to succeed. We're excited about our future and partnering together to show Central and Western Pennsylvania contractors that no one will outwork us to earn their business and trust."

Serving general construction, infrastructure, and residential and non-residential construction contractors, both locations will sell and service the full lineup of CASE heavy, compact and subcompact equipment and attachments, as well as its complementary services including captive financing, planned maintenance solutions, telematics and parts support. Both locations anticipate opening in Q1 2024.

"CASE is a premier brand and we're proud to join the ranks of their outstanding dealer network," says Gianni Campo, president, Alta Equipment Group. "I have a fond spot in my heart for CASE – the first piece of equipment I operated was a CASE 450 tractor loader. To be part of the resurgence of this legacy brand is exciting for me personally and for Alta. We can't wait to service contractors in the Pittsburgh market."

As a global full-line equipment manufacturer, CASE has launched more than 30 machines this year, including a new line of wheeled excavators, new backhoe loader models, the TL100 stand-on mini track loader and the CX15EV electric mini excavator.

To learn more about CASE Construction Equipment, visit https://www.casece.com/northamerica/en-us/.

CASE and CASE CONSTRUCTION are trademarks owned or licensed by CNH Industrial N.V., its subsidiaries or affiliates.

About CASE Construction Equipment 
CASE Construction Equipment is a global full-line manufacturer of construction equipment that combines generations of manufacturing expertise with practical innovation. CASE is dedicated to improving productivity, simplifying operation and maintenance while achieving lower total cost of ownership for fleets around the world. The CASE dealer network sells and supports this world-class equipment, by offering customized aftermarket support packages, hundreds of attachments, genuine parts and fluids as well as industry-leading warranties and flexible financing. More than a manufacturer, CASE is committed to giving back by dedicating time, resources and equipment to building communities. This includes supporting disaster response, infrastructure investment, and non-profit organizations that provide housing and resources for those in need. 

CASE Construction Equipment is a brand of CNH Industrial N.V., a World leader in Capital Goods listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CNHI) and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario of the Borsa Italiana (MI: CNHI). More information about CNH Industrial can be found online at http://www.cnhindustrial.com/.

About Alta Equipment Group Inc. 
Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the U.S. and has a presence in Canada. Through its branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment and other material handling and construction equipment. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 39 years and has developed a branch network that includes over 75 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, New York, Virginia, Nevada and Florida and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. Alta offers its customers a one-stop-shop for their equipment needs through its broad, industry-leading product portfolio. More information can be found at www.altaequipment.com.

