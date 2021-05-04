CASE Consultants International Supports DailyBreath LLC in Creating an Innovative Solution to Provide Relief for Asthma

ASHEVILLE, N.C., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The DailyBreath mobile app, developed by DailyBreath LLC, with its groundbreaking Risk Index jointly created with CASE Consultants International, a Climate Sciences service company, is now widely available on Google Play and the Apple App Store. The Risk index measures the weather, pollen and pollution thresholds that impact asthma episodes. These risk factors impact each individual differently.

DailyBreath

To ensure the Risk Index was grounded in science, Eric Klos, CEO of DailyBreath, LLC, reached out to Marjorie McGuirk at CASE Consultants International to provide environmental and climatic expertise.

"Once I realized my need for climate science expertise, I sought out those experts in Asheville, North Carolina, home to the National Center for Environmental Information. CASE Consultants International is second to none in providing that expertise," said Eric Klos.

There are over 400 million people with asthma worldwide, with the preponderance of sufferers in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Poland, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, India, and China. May 5th is World Asthma Day. With the availability of the Risk Index, we hope that we can lessen the suffering for those effected by asthma," said Marjorie McGuirk, CEO of CASE Consultants International.

CASE and DailyBreath are members of The Collider, a collaborative network based in Asheville, NC that connects innovative businesses and organizations striving to adapt to changes in climate. "Collaborating with CASE and being a member of The Collider, the discussion of climate change, environmental factors, and respiratory health has made it clearer and clearer that climate adaptation and preventative health and wellness are joined at the hip," Eric stated.

The Daily Breath Risk Index will be continually updated as new climate and environmental data and insights are added.

CASE Consultants International applies Climate Arts and Sciences Expertise to inform real-world decisions about climate adaptation, sustainability, and resilience. CASE connects science to solutions. CASE is a climate entrepreneur based out of 'Climate City' – Asheville, North Carolina.

DailyBreath, LLC, is a cloud based SAAS company delivering personalized environmental insights for better asthma outcomes. DailyBreath is available for download via the Apple App or Google Play store by texting 'DB4CAST' to 72345 from your smartphone.

