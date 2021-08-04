Case IH and Country Music Star Lee Brice Celebrate Farmers

"'Farmer' is all about elevating the farming profession by painting a picture of the hardworking individuals and whole families — even generations of families — who dedicate so much of their time, resources, energy and lives providing for us all," Brice said. "The song is a celebration of the tireless and often unacknowledged work that goes into keeping families across America fed."

"Farmer" celebrates producers as one of the noblest professions in the world. Brice's song looks to elevate the farming profession by recognizing the hardworking individuals who dedicate their lives to producing energy, fibers and food for the world's population.

The new song reinforces the mission of Case IH's Built by Farmers brand campaign, which highlights the deep ties between Case IH employees and their collective farming backgrounds. Case IH's employees and their families farm nearly 1 million acres of land across North America. It is this passion for the industry that drives the company to design, engineer, build and support equipment and system solutions that meet producers' needs.

"Case IH is passionate about helping producers make the most out of every season, because we are in fact farmers ourselves," says Scott Harris, Case IH vice president of North America. "We're thrilled to partner with Lee Brice, who, as a farmer and singer/songwriter, shares the same commitment and devotion to our nation's producers. Our ongoing partnership will continue to give farmers the recognition they deserve as our nation's top essential industry."

The partnership with Brice features a variety of elements, including "Farmer;" a Farm Progress Show concert; merchandise branded with Case IH and Lee Brice logos; social media sweepstakes and giveaways; branded content; a private performance; and ongoing support of our nation's farmers.

The Farm Progress Show will be held Tuesday, August 31, through Thursday, September 2, in Decatur, Illinois. General admission tickets to the Farm Progress Show on Wednesday, September 1, will include entry to the Brice concert presented by Case IH. The opening act starts at 5:30 p.m. CT.

For more information about the Case IH Built by Farmers campaign, visit BuiltByFarmers.com.

About Case IH

Case IH is a global leader in agricultural equipment, committed to collaborating with its customers to develop the most powerful, productive, reliable equipment — designed to meet today's agricultural challenges. With headquarters in the United States, Case IH has a network of dealers and distributors that operates in over 160 countries. Case IH provides agricultural equipment systems, flexible financial service offerings and parts and service support for professional farmers and commercial operators through a dedicated network of professional dealers and distributors. Productivity-enhancing products include tractors; combines and harvesters; hay and forage equipment; tillage tools; planting and seeding systems; sprayers and applicators; and site-specific farming tools. Case IH is a brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI).

About Lee Brice

When Curb Records recording artist, Lee Brice, isn't selling out arenas, writing and recording songs, or building new brands like American Born whiskey, you'll find the family man with his wife Sara, two young boys, and daughter. Meanwhile, with 2.4 billion on-demand streams, and over 3.3 billion spins on Pandora, Brice continues to enjoy massive success at country radio, digital streaming services, and on the road. He recently reached #1 at Country Radio with "One of Them Girls," which follows his #1 with Carly Pearce on "I Hope You're Happy Now" and his #1 just prior to that, "Rumor," which was nominated in the category Single of The Year at the 55th Annual ACM Awards. One of the most-played country artists of all time on Pandora, he is a member of the company's "Billionaires Club," becoming only the second country artist behind Keith Urban to receive the Pandora Billionaire plaque. Lee is also a GRAMMY nominee, a CMA and ACM award winner, and he's taken eight radio singles to Number One: "A Woman Like You," "Hard to Love," "I Drive Your Truck," "I Don't Dance," "Drinking Class," "Rumor," "I Hope You're Happy Now" and "One of Them Girls." Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and others have recorded his songs, and he's performed on numerous TV shows, including NBC's Today, ABC's The Bachelor, NBC's The Voice and FOX's Miss USA 2018. Lee performed as part of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song honoring Garth Brooks, aired on PBS March of 2020. At this year's 54th Annual CMA Awards, Lee took home the prize for Musical Event of the Year for his song with Carly Pearce, "I Hope You're Happy Now." Lee's new album, Hey World, is available now.

About CMS Nashville

CMS Nashville is a 23 year old sports and entertainment marketing firm based in Nashville, TN that connects its brand clients with artists, labels and events. CMS's long track record includes partnerships with MLB, NASCAR, NCAA, NFL, American Idol, along with major labels and artists in all genres of music. For more information visit: www.cmsnashville.com .

