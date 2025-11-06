Case® Knives Named Official Knife Partner of the Nashville Stampede for the 2026 and 2027 Seasons

BRADFORD, Pa., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- W.R. Case & Sons Cutlery Company (Case Knives) , an American heritage brand known for its 136-year legacy of craftsmanship and quality, has been named The Official Knife Partner of the 2022 World Champion Team Nashville Stampede for the 2026 and 2027 Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Team Series seasons. The partnership will officially take effect Nov. 1, 2025, through Oct. 31, 2027.

The heritage knife maker joins forces with the Nashville Stampede to honor the grit, craftsmanship and spirit that define professional bull riding.

"Being the official knife brand of the Nashville Stampede is a natural fit," said Brent Tyler, Vice President of Global Marketing at Case. "This partnership highlights Case's authenticity among those who live and enjoy the western and agricultural lifestyle. We see the passion for western sports in today's fans and recognize the affinity they and their families have also shared for the Case brand for generations."

As part of the multi-year agreement, Case branding will be prominent on the riders throughout both the 2026 and 2027 seasons. The partnership provides the brand with a platform that blends fan interaction in a live setting at Stampede Days, the team's marquee Nashville event, with a digital platform that highlights authentic stories of craftsmanship, courage and the Western lifestyle through themes such as knife care, outdoor use and everyday functionality.

"We're proud to welcome Case Knives to the Nashville Stampede family," said Tina Battock, General Manager of the Nashville Stampede. "Their American-made products are a trusted part of everyday life and play a practical role in the preparation and grit that define our sport. We look forward to showcasing the quality and tradition Case Knives represents, and we deeply appreciate their support of our team and the sport of professional bull riding."

The partnership reinforces Case's growing presence in the western and outdoor space, connecting the brand legacy of 136 years of American craftsmanship with the rugged, hard-working spirit embodied by professional bull riders and their fans.

About W.R. Case & Sons Cutlery Company

W.R. Case and Sons Cutlery Company is an American manufacturer of premium knives that are built on a reputation of quality and perseverance. Based in Bradford, Pennsylvania, Case's offerings cover a wide range of product categories, from traditional folding pocket knives and fixed blade sporting knives to modern everyday carry knives and other gear. Case inspires us all to become more everyday capable by using its dependable and innovative products. W.R. Case and Sons Cutlery Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Zippo Manufacturing Company, makers of the world-famous Zippo® windproof lighter. Call (800) 523-6350 or visit caseknives.com for more information. You can also follow Case (@WRCase) on Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Pinterest.

About the Nashville Stampede

The Nashville Stampede, winners of the inaugural 2022 PBR Team Series Championship, represent the city of Nashville in the Professional Bull Riders league. Competing with grit and teamwork at the sport's highest level, the Stampede host their annual Stampede Days event in August at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN, bringing together fans from across the country for a fun-filled fan-festival headlined by three days of world-class bull riding. Visit www.nashvillestampede.com for more information and follow @NashvilleStampede on social media channels.

SOURCE W .R. Case & Sons Cutlery Company