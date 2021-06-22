Case-Mate Announces New Pelican Outdoor Collection in a Global Licensing Partnership with Pelican Products, Inc.

"We are extremely proud to be partnered with Pelican on this exciting new initiative", said Steve Marzio, CEO of Case-Mate. "Our new outdoor protective lines complement Pelican's products, the gold standard in protective equipment and gear."

Pelican Products CEO Phil Gyori adds, "We take great pride in the products we've created over the years and are excited to partner with Case-Mate on this new collection. This new line of outdoor products provide innovative and convenient solutions geared towards keeping yourself and all your equipment as protected as possible for your next adventure."

To highlight some of the items from the Pelican Outdoor collection:

Rugged Lens Caps $25: The rugged style silicone lens cover fits most amateur and pro level camera lenses on the market. The high density and elastic silicone will keep your lens covered when it comes to dirt, moisture, scratches, and collisions, offering complete protection.

Gear Wraps $50-$100: Three sizes of highly versatile, 360° soft padded protection will keep your gear safe from scratches, dings and dents when taking on the outdoors or when packing into larger duffle bags, backpacks, or other containers. Great for camera bodies/lenses, laptops, pistols, hunting rifles or nearly anything else you want to protect when venturing off the beaten path.

Multi-Use Towels w/ Carrying Case $50: Highly versatile, lightweight, and thin, these towels offer unbeatable absorbency- holding up to 7x its own weight in water. Use to clean equipment, dry off, or as a cooling towel around the neck under intense heat conditions. Equipped with a uniquely designed breathable carrying case, it is great for hiking, camping, or any other outdoor activity.

Civilian "Woobie" Blankets $200: The Civilian Woobie Blanket is our take on the warming blanket that's been a hit with the troops since the 1850s. Packed with 600 down fill, a premium ripstop shell, and an impossible-to-lose incorporated pouch, this "anywhere" blanket is built for more than a picnic in the park. Use for ground protection or snap it together to keep your body warm.

Rugged Sleeping Pad $200: The memory foam and waterproof 190%-PVC outer shell in this insulated ground pad will keep you dry, comfortable and protected from the elements. The self-inflating and insulated pad is easy to set up and will keep you comfortable in all conditions you're willing to brave. The side armrests and integrated head pillow will keep you secure whether it's on an overnight trip or long-term excursion.

Field Pack $80: A day bag done right. Featuring authentic CORDURA® fabric, water resistant backing and dual latch points for external storage, this pack is anything but average.

Visit www.pelicanoutdoor.com today to learn more and to shop the new collection.

About Case-Mate

Case-Mate is a collection of owned and licensed global brands focused on general protective products including smartphone and tech accessories. Case-Mate, as the flagship brand, has been a mobile accessories industry leader for nearly 16 years. Case-Mate's products can be found in most major retail and telecom stores, as well as online at amazon.com, case-mate.com and pelicanoutdoor.com.

About Pelican Products





Pelican Products, Inc. is the global leader in the design and manufacture of high performance protective cases, temperature controlled packaging solutions, advanced portable lighting systems and rugged gear for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts. Their products are used by professionals in the most demanding markets including fire safety, law enforcement, defense / military, aerospace, entertainment, industrial and in numerous outdoor markets. Pelican™ products are designed and built to last a lifetime. The company operates in 25 countries, with 23 international sales offices and twelve manufacturing facilities around the globe. In Europe, the company does business under the name Peli Products, S.LU. For more information, visit www.pelican.com or www.behrmancap.com.

CORDURA® is a registered trademark of INVISTA. PELICAN and PELICAN OUTDOOR are registered or unregistered trademarks of Pelican Products, Inc., its affiliates and/or subsidiaries and are used by Case-Mate, Inc. under license.

