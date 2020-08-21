Case-Mate's Personal Care Brand Safe-Mate Partners With Delivering Good To Bring Masks To Communities In Need

Now through July 31, 2021, Safe-Mate is partnering with Delivering Good, an internationally recognized not-for-profit organization dedicated to serving those in need, to introduce its Buy One, Give One Program for its incredibly popular array of washable & reusable cloth face masks. For every Safe-Mate reusable mask sold, one disposable mask will be donated to Delivering Good in order to meet the demand of people who lack access to clean face masks every day.

Since 1985, Delivering Good has distributed over $2B worth of products to those affected by poverty and disasters worldwide. In tandem with Safe-Mate's dedication to increasing accessibility to products that will help keep people safe and healthy, the two companies are joining forces to make it so no one has to risk being caught in a situation where they're without a clean face mask.

Case-Mate's CEO, Steve Marzio speaks on the brand's devotion to creating a safer environment for everyone, saying, "We believe that everyone should have access to face masks in order to keep themselves and their families safe and healthy, especially during these unprecedented times. Partnering with an organization like Delivering Good allows us to give back to the community in a big way where it's needed most."

Safe-Mate x Case-Mate Washable & Reusable Cloth Masks

Safe-Mate's reusable, machine washable face masks set the standard in both comfort and protection. Made from a cotton/poly blend designed for maximum comfort and breathability, the masks include a built-in pocket for Safe-Mate's 5-layer mask filters, adding another layer of protection. The unique back-elastic strap wraps around your head to provide relief from tension around ears and allows the mask to rest around the neck when not in use. The "U" shaped under-chin gusset and nose stitching make for a comfortable, secure, non-binding feel.

Pricing and Availability

Safe-Mate masks are available for purchase at www.safe-mate.com , Amazon, and select retailers. The masks come in adult sizes S/M and L/X, and kid sizes 3-6 and 7-11, and are available in a range of colors and stylish patterns, including Black, Navy, Grey, Tie Dye and many more. Single masks are sold for $9.99 with 3-packs available for $24.99, and 10-pack mask filters are available for $9.99.

About Safe-Mate

Safe-Mate is a personal care brand dedicated to keeping you and your family safe and healthy. This comprehensive line of products crafted by Case-Mate is offered to consumers both online and in select retail stores. Safe-Mate products are also supplied to major enterprise & healthcare institutions in the aid of their protection needs. We can all do more in our actions and in the products we purchase to help defend ourselves against the invisible enemy- harmful germs. Safe-Mate launched in February 2020 as a division of Case-Mate, the 15-year leader in mobile accessories based in Atlanta, GA.

To learn more about Safe-Mate, visit: www.safe-mate.com

SOURCE Case-Mate