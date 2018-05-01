Case Report in Journal of Thoracic Oncology Demonstrates the Clinical Utility of Biocept's Liquid Biopsy Test for Patient Diagnosed with Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

"This case report showed that Biocept's Target Selector™ test identified a ROS1 gene rearrangement and was able to confirm results of a prior tissue biopsy, while another liquid biopsy method failed to find this important cancer biomarker," said Luis E. Raez, MD, FACP, FCCP, Chief of Hematology/Oncology & Medical Director, Memorial Cancer Institute, Memorial Health Care System. "Identifying an actionable biomarker was crucial for the treatment of this patient, and the Target Selector™ CTC test was able to provide this information using a non-invasive blood sample."

"The letter to the editor represents another important case study in which our Target Selector™ liquid biopsy platform has demonstrated the ability to inform physicians on the molecular information driving a patient's cancer, so that optimum therapy can be selected for treatment," said Biocept's President and CEO Michael Nall. "We continue to expand the body of evidence supporting the use of our industry-leading liquid biopsy platform, and are working on additional case reports for potential publication throughout the remainder of the year. Importantly, the Journal of Thoracic Oncology is the official journal of the International Association for the study of Lung Cancer (IASLC), which along with the College of American Pathologists (CAP) and the Association of Molecular Pathologists (AMP), recently updated molecular treatment guidelines to include liquid biopsy."

About the Journal of Thoracic Oncology

The Journal of Thoracic Oncology (JTO), the official journal of the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer, is the primary educational and informational publication for topics relevant to the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and treatment of all thoracic malignancies. JTO emphasizes a multidisciplinary approach and includes original research reviews and opinion pieces. The audience includes epidemiologists, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, thoracic surgeons, pulmonologists, radiologists, pathologists, nuclear medicine physicians, and research scientists with a special interest in thoracic oncology.

About Biocept's Target Selector™ ROS1 test

The ROS1 gene is structurally similar to ALK, and ROS1 gene rearrangements are found in 1–2% of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cases. Pre-clinical and early clinical evidence suggest that tumors associated with a ROS1 rearrangement may be sensitive to dual ALK/MET inhibitors. The small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor, crizotinib (Xalkori®), was approved for the treatment of patients with metastatic NSCLC whose tumors are ROS1-positive. Biocept's Target Selector™ methodology identifies ROS1 gene translocations in circulating tumor cells (CTCs) by fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) with the ROS1 (6q22) Break Apart FISH Probe Kit from Biocare Medical (Pacheco, California, USA); this FISH kit is used routinely by major reference laboratories for qualitative detection of ROS1 gene rearrangements in formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue. Biocept's Target Selector™ liquid biopsy platform has the ability to identify ALK gene translocations in patients using a simple blood sample.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company with commercialized assays for lung, breast, gastric, colorectal and prostate cancers, and melanoma. The Company uses its proprietary liquid biopsy technology to provide physicians with information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with cancer. The Company's patented Target Selector™ liquid biopsy technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and in plasma (ctDNA). With thousands of tests performed, the platform has demonstrated the ability to identify cancer mutations and alterations to inform physicians about a patient's disease and therapeutic options. For additional information, please visit www.biocept.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer Statement

