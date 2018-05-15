Case Report: Patient with Rheumatoid Arthritis and Fibromyalgia Receives Breakthrough IV Ketamine Infusions With Astounding Success!

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Ashraf Hanna's case report documenting the successful treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis and Fibromyalgia patient with IV ketamine was just published in The Journal of Medical Cases. This is the first published paper regarding the use of Ketamine to treat RA and pain.

Dr. Ashraf Hanna, a board certified physician and director of pain management at the Florida Spine Institute in Clearwater, FL discusses this breakthrough treatment: "This patient presented with an advanced case of Rheumatoid Arthritis that caused extreme pain 24/7, resulting in a very low quality of life. The patient had limited movement in her finger joints and wrists that severely affected her everyday life. The patient also met the diagnostic criteria for fibromyalgia and conventional medications, did not achieve adequate pain control for either condition, so I decided to use intravenous (IV) ketamine as an alternative therapeutic option."

Dr. Hanna continues, "The patient started a 10-day IV ketamine infusion protocol for 4 hours per day. After the 10th day, the patient indicated that her pain was almost completely eliminated. Her RA symptoms had improved drastically and she was no longer experiencing joint pain and stiffness in the mornings. This being the first published case on the successful use of Ketamine for RA treatment is very exciting. Ketamine appears to possess unique immunomodulatory and analgesic properties that effectively attenuate inflammation and reduce pain without the use of opioid/NSAID analgesics."

IV Ketamine has been a safe and effective FDA-approved drug for nearly 50 years. At a molecular level, Ketamine blocks the NMDA receptor. The NMDA receptor is responsible for the body's underlying neural network (similar to a computer network) and its ability to process pain signals to the central nervous system. Over-activation of this receptor can result in excitotoxicity, resulting in a myriad of pain disorders. Ketamine is thought to correct this over-activation by blocking the NMDA receptor. However, the therapeutic effects of ketamine far outlast the actual drug levels in the body leading many to hypothesize that ketamine induces secondary changes that produce long-lasting therapeutic effects in a myriad of disease states.

IV Ketamine Infusions have successfully helped thousands of patients for which conventional treatments had failed. In the past, most insurance companies did not cover Ketamine treatments limiting many patient's access to the drug. Now, many insurance companies have recognized the significant effectiveness of Ketamine and are beginning to cover many treatments.

"While not all insurance companies cover Ketamine treatments, we hope to continue to add new Ketamine-compliant insurance companies in 2018. Our goal is to help as many patients as possible. I have provided over 8,000 Ketamine infusions and have seen so many incredible successes over the past 5 years. Some of my patients were unable to move a limb or walk and now have complete mobility and can walk unaided." stated Dr. Hanna.

