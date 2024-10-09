Leading Client Engagement Platform for Law Firms Secures New Capital to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Case Status, the leading AI-powered client engagement platform for law firms, announced the successful close of its Series B funding round today, securing $19.7 in investment led by Grayhawk Capital and Topmark Partners. This round also includes BIP Ventures, Front Porch Ventures and more. This new investment positions Case Status to continue to lead and revolutionize client engagement for law firms by expanding its technology offerings and scaling its impact across the legal industry.

Case Status Announces $19.7M Series B Investment to Use A.I. to Transform Legal Client Engagement

The investment signals a major vote of confidence in Case Status and its mission to bridge the communication gap between attorneys and their clients and set a new standard for client engagement. This latest round will be used to enhance the platform's technology, expand its feature set, and grow the company's presence in key markets.

"We are incredibly excited about the opportunities this new round of funding brings," said Andy Seavers, Co-Founder and CEO of Case Status. "Grayhawk Capital and Topmark Partners have been key supporters of our vision, and their investments will help us accelerate the development of our platform, ensuring that we continue to lead the legal industry in client communication solutions. At Case Status, we are committed to helping law firms build stronger relationships with their clients through seamless, transparent communication."

With this infusion of capital, Case Status will focus on three core areas:

Technology Innovation : Further developing its AI-powered communication tools to offer even more personalized and efficient client interactions.

: Further developing its AI-powered communication tools to offer even more personalized and efficient client interactions. Market Expansion : Expanding into new legal markets and enhancing its offering to personal injury, family law, and other practice areas.

: Expanding into new legal markets and enhancing its offering to personal injury, family law, and other practice areas. Team Growth: Scaling the Case Status team to support its growing customer base and maintain exceptional service standards.

Case Status: Meeting the Evolving Needs of the Legal Industry

As law firms increasingly prioritize client satisfaction, Case Status has become an essential tool, allowing attorneys to offer real-time updates, transparent communication, and improved client engagement. With hundreds of law firms with over one hundred thousand clients using the platform, Case Status has proven its value in helping legal teams reduce client inquiries, improve satisfaction, and streamline operations.

"Clients today expect the same level of transparency and efficiency from their lawyers as they do from any other service provider," said Seavers. "In the past, a law firm would have to choose between putting their clients or profits first. Now, firms who don't choose Case Status are losing in both areas."

Looking Ahead: A Bright Future for Case Status

As Case Status continues its mission to transform the client experience for law firms, the company sees tremendous growth potential in the legal industry. The Series B funding will allow the company to continue refining its product, entering new markets, and expanding its leadership positions.

"This funding round is a significant milestone for Case Status," added Seavers. "But more importantly, it's a testament to the work of our dedicated team, our trusted partners, and the incredible law firms and clients who use our platform every day. We look forward to continuing this journey together."

About Case Status

Case Status was founded in 2018 by Attorney Lauren Gulley and Tech Entrepreneur Andy Seavers. It has grown to be the leading legal tech company for client engagement, with a vision of redefining how law firms interact with their clients. Our innovative, secure software platform and intuitive, 5-star rated app simplify client engagement by providing real-time updates, secure messaging, and AI-driven insights to keep clients informed about the progress of their cases. Case Status's seamless integration with case management systems streamlines client communications, measures client satisfaction, and drives positive reviews and referrals. Our ultimate goal is an improved client and attorney experience.

Learn more about this exciting achievement and hear directly from our CEO, Andy Seavers, about the Series B raise in this video.

For more information about Case Status and its latest developments, visit www.casestatus.com.

Media Contact

Betsy Kinney, Case Status, [email protected], https://www.casestatus.com/

SOURCE Case Status