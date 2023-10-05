Case Status Announces the Appointment of Charles Lee as Chief Customer Officer

Veteran SaaS Executive Joins Client Service Leader to Further Customer Success and Outcomes

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Case Status, Inc. the leading client service platform for law firms, announced that Charles Lee has been appointed Chief Customer Officer. Charles succeeds Chuck Alsdurf, who had served as Case Status' CCO & Chief Financial Officer since 2018. Alsdurf will pivot his total focus to his CFO responsibilities.

Charles Lee, Chief Customer Officer

As Case Status new CCO, Charles Lee will lead and scale the company's business operations and customer facing teams, including, implementation, customer success, training and support. He will report directly to Case Status' CEO and Co-Founder, Andy Seavers.

"Charlie brings decades of experience in enterprise software, serving customers, scaling businesses, and fostering environments for employees to grow and thrive," said Seavers. "His passion for customers came out even in his first outreach about the role. He stood out because of this line, 'I understand implicitly that a CX-centric obsession is at the core of this [role].' Being obsessed with the success of our customers is what this is all about! It's exactly what we are helping our customers do for their clients. I'm proud to have Charles join our Executive Team to help pave the way in this continued growth season at Case Status ."

Charles is excited to join "Case Status really shines in an industry that historically underperforms when it comes to client satisfaction. With their unique product offering and compelling value proposition, Case Status is well positioned to maintain its market-leading role as the best software for law firms looking to improve and optimize their client engagement and communications management," said Lee. "I believe a stronger focus on customer success will only improve and strengthen Case Status's leading position."

Charles joins the Case Status leadership team with over 20 years of experience across content, digital/technology and SaaS. He was most recently the CEO of Envoque, a digital consultancy that helps companies build and improve their employee engagement. Prior to joining Envoque in 2022, Charles was the Senior Executive VP and Head of North America at Tivian, a global leader in employee and customer engagement solutions, where he led the growth and expansion of the business in the region. Charles was also the Senior VP Solutions, Customer Success and Studios at GuideSpark, an enterprise communications software and platform. He also has a strong background in digital marketing and content operations, having served as the Chief Digital Officer at Mod Op, and the COO and Managing Partner at Creative Asylum.

