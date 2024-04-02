Case Status Introduces Powerful New Casey AI

Case Status launches Casey AI, the first & only Legal Client Artificial Intelligence engine that focuses on Legal Client Engagement. Casey AI is built into Case Status and powers a new suite of capabilities and enhancements that complement the core features of the software platform. Together the new combined capabilities will take client engagement to the next level and continue the company's mission to fundamentally & radically transform the way law firms engage with their clients.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. based law firms can now leverage the next generation of client engagement. The all-new Casey AI is applied AI at its best; it gives every staff member an edge and an assist where work gets done! Already hard at work, Casey AI is powering new capabilities: Casey Response™ and Casey Translate™. This is only the beginning of the story!

Casey Response™ - Case Status already simplifies client messaging by consolidating communications into the highly-rated App. With Casey Response, as client messages come in, it provides the law firm staff with pre-drafted replies that use learning models to predict the most likely and best response. Staff can review and modify before sending, or even change the tone or voice of a message. Casey AI fuels the best possible responses based on multiple, learned factors reducing the workload of the staff member. The staff member will always review to their liking before the message is sent.

Firm Tone & Voice - Casey adopts the tone and voice of the specific law firm brand. How? Casey specifically uses the law firm's unique data. For example, Casey is leveraging previously sent messages, message templates and even information on the firm's website. Casey doesn't just suggest the "what to say" for a response. Casey can also modify how to say a message, even if that message is an original drafted by the staff member. This can make the response better for any given situation. Any message in the editor can be modified to bring a more appropriate response: more casual, more professional, more friendly, and more informative.

Casey Translate™ - Machine-learning has been instrumental in the last several years to enable communication between people who speak different languages. Legal teams and their clients are a great use-case for translation. Casey Translate leverages Google's Neural Machine Translation (GNMT) to give firms the ability to translate messages in real time in 138 different languages. So whether it is a single message, a bulk message, or a system message, the language preference is applied. ( Link )

The real x-factor is when Casey applies all these attributes together. Any given message can also combine all of these capabilities, compounding the value of the AI assist. Not only does a user get a suggested response to an incoming message, but they can change the voice and then translate into the client's preferred language. All features are fully controlled by the staff member to ensure what is sent has staff oversight.

"At Daggett Shuler we are super excited about Casey AI and how it continues to ratify our choice to partner with Case Status several years ago as a visionary leader," described Mick Gunter, Chief Operating Office at Daggett Shuler LLP. "Casey is the magic behind the scenes. With Case Status' unique dataset of client behavior and messages, they are putting the data to work for us. Staring at a blank message editor or writer's block is a thing of the past. We cannot wait to see how Casey will impact our efficiency next."

Case Status is already the leading mobile client portal and messaging platform for law firms. With a radical focus on client experience at its core, the platform decreases emails and phone calls while at the same time delighting clients with 24x7 updates, self-service, and automation which all connect to the client via a 5-star smartphone app. The formula isn't just about eliminating messages, it is about driving fewer, more meaningful interactions. With the addition of Casey AI, the law firm can move quickly with even the most unique inquiry from a client.

Andy Seavers, CEO of Case Status shares, "The radical thing about machine learning is applying the tech to solve real business needs. Clients of law firms are unique in that they don't know what they don't know about the legal process. Most lawyers are hired for a specific need, maybe only one time in that person's life. That creates a whirlwind of possible questions for their legal team. We have already optimized this journey for the law firm client by providing the 5-star app that empowers the client with information. This drives over 50% fewer messages to the legal team. Of course, not all messages can be eliminated; nor should they be. For the remaining interactions, Casey uses data to help legal professionals be more confident and efficient. This is just the beginning of the opportunity for us to change client engagement with AI. Casey will allow us to bring innovation and features into our solution faster. Using Casey AI we will continue to further our mission: solving more real-world problems for law firms that help them grow and scale while delighting their clients."

Ryan McKeen, Co-founder of Connecticut Trial Firm is a leader in how to enable technology to advance the firm. "Casey AI is a great addition to our staff. We love the persona because Casey helps us to 'see' through our data to make better, faster decisions. Casey makes each of our responses more human. Imagine that. Often time staff is so short on time, that a reply to a client might be very brief. Casey helps to expand the message with the details but also some context and feeling. So not only do we respond quickly, but our clients feel the extra care and empathy from our team. Cannot wait to see the next tasks that Casey takes on!"

"Today's legal landscape is undergoing a transformative shift, and Casey is at the forefront of this revolution," stated Jay Sarmaz, Vice President of Data and AI at Case Status. "We recognize that an astonishing 30-40% of a case's time is dedicated to various forms of communication, both internal and external. This isn't just about time; it's about the quality and effectiveness of every interaction. Casey emerges not only as the first but the most sophisticated engine specifically designed to redefine success in the attorney-client relationship. Our vision extends beyond mere technological innovation. We are talking about a paradigm shift in legal services."

Case Status has a pragmatic and prudent vision as it relates to these advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI). The idea of AI can be uncomfortable for many people, especially attorneys. Case Status believes that AI that isn't deployed correctly could easily push into problematic scenarios. Our designs seek to guard against these scenarios. Casey AI will provide legal professionals with guidance, always guarded against taking direct action that isn't subject to review or approval.

"Our Casey AI powered features are, and will be, designed to provide your law firm with accurate and relevant information to help you make informed decisions in a timely manner," said Charles Lane, Chief Technology Officer at Case Status. "The technology behind these features uses sophisticated algorithms that analyze and interpret data to generate the most appropriate response to a client's inquiry or to translate a given phrase. With Casey's capabilities you will be able to significantly reduce the amount of time and effort spent on researching and drafting responses, allowing you to focus on delivering the best legal services to your clients."

