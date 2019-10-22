CASE STUDY: How Swisscom Masters The Complex World Of Device Centric Services - Using The Axiros Open Device Management

MUNICH, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Read this case study from teknowlogy GROUP. It gives insight how Swisscom masters the increasingly complex world of device centric services for millions of business users - using the Axiros Open Device Management portfolio.

Swisscom is Switzerland's leading telecom provider and one of its foremost IT companies. Swisscom focuses on service quality and massively invests in the networks of the future.

Read the complimentary full case study HERE.

About Axiros

Any protocol, any device, any service – any time.

Axiros is a global leader in IoT, M2M, TR-069 and device management, providing software solutions and platforms to service providers and equipment manufacturers worldwide to manage and IoT-ize devices.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Munich, Axiros has sales and service offices and development centers worldwide, so as needs change, Axiros will always be close by to deliver. http://www.axiros.com

