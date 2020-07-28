Case Study: IBM Research's integration of Radian's Zoned Flash SSD

The case study includes benchmark results performed by IBM Research with their SoftwAre Log Structured Array (SALSA) [1] storage software and Radian's RMS-350 U.2 Zoned Flash SSD targeting compliance with the NVM Express™ specification for Zoned Namespaces (ZNS). The benchmark results include block level tests using fio, and system level, application benchmark results running a MySQL® database with SysBench.

Compared to the same configurations with a near identical FTL-based SSD, IBM Research observed block level improvements of 3x in throughput, 50x in tail latencies, and an estimated 3x improvement in wear out. At the system level with MySQL and SysBench, IBM Research observed a 65% improvement in tps, an over 22x improvement in tail latencies, and an estimated 3x improvement in wear out.

While zoned Flash SSDs can provide significant improvements in system performance, integrating them with a host storage management layer often requires extensive software modifications and development efforts. IBM Research was able to rapidly integrate Radian's Zoned Flash SSD with SALSA, including completing functional I/O within one calendar week (two person weeks), and performance tuning in four calendar weeks (eight person weeks).

The complete case study is available for download at…

https://www.radianmemory.com/homepage/ibm-research-case-study-zoned-flash/

SALSA

SALSA is a versatile, host resident translation layer that can virtualize multiple storage devices (SSDs or HDDs) and be configured to adapt to specific workloads. Targeting the backend of Software-Defined Storage (SDS) frameworks, SALSA can expose a Linux block device that can either be used directly by unmodified applications, or mounted by a traditional Linux filesystem.

Radian Zoned Flash SSD

The RMS-350 is a U.2 NVMe SSD based upon Radian Memory Systems' implementation of Zoned Namespaces (ZNS) that includes unique functionality such as Idealized Flash, the ASL Configurator, Decoupled Wear Leveling and NAND Maintenance that earned it the 2019 Flash Memory Summit's 'Most Innovative Technology' award for SSD firmware.

About IBM Research

IBM Research is one of the world's largest and most influential corporate research labs, with more than 3,000 researchers in 19 locations across six continents. We play the long game, investing now in tomorrow's breakthroughs. Watson, the world's first cognitive system, is the fruit of over 50 years of IBM research in artificial intelligence. Today, it forms a core part of IBM's business. Our scientists are charting the future of artificial intelligence, breakthroughs like quantum computing, how blockchain will reshape the enterprise and much more. We are dedicated to applying AI and science to industry challenges, whether it's discovering a new way for doctors to help patients, teaming with environmentalists to clean up our waterways or enabling retailers to personalize customer service. www.research.ibm.com

About Radian Memory Systems

Radian has pioneered Cooperative Flash Management, a new paradigm that redistributes Flash management responsibilities between the host and device to achieve superior efficiencies across performance, cost, and endurance metrics. This has included shipping the first zoned Flash device and creating more Software-Defined Flash innovations than any other company in the industry. Radian's technology and products target system OEMs, cloud and service providers, and licensing to device-based manufacturers to support primary storage requirements throughout the data center.

[1] Ioannou N., Kourtis K., and Koltsidas I. .Elevating Commodity Storage with the SALSA Host Translation Layer. International Symposium on Modeling, Analysis, and Simulation of Computer and Telecommunication Systems 2018 (MASCOTS'18)

To learn more about Radian Memory Systems contact the company at (U.S.) 818 222 4080, [email protected] , or visit www.radianmemory.com

All Registered symbols and Trade Marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright Radian Memory Systems, Inc., 2020

SOURCE Radian Memory Systems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.radianmemory.com

