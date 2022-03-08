Case Study: Sanofi Genzyme Digitizes Environmental & Utility Monitoring Data With Novatek

MONTREAL, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novatek International provided Sanofi Genzyme's Lyon, France pharmaceutical manufacturing site an industry-focused digital solution to improve their contamination control in data integrity, automating trend analysis, and reduced workloads. After a successful 12-week implementation, both their environmental & utility monitoring processes were digitally transformed. The number of samples taken, protocols created, and specification created was extraordinary. "The project is a success, the QC department of Sanofi Genzyme has entered the realm of digitalization of its activities!" said Yann Badinga, Project Lead at Sanofi Genzyme.

About Novatek International

Novatek's mission is dedicated to help pharmaceutical companies, vaccine manufacturers and other life science organizations leverage their investment in information technology and digitally transform their quality processes. With 25 years of user experience and developer level technical support, simple or complex installations are seamless and rapid. The architecture of all Novatek solutions is modular and process-based, enabling the applications to be delivered "business-ready" providing the building blocks for a complete quality solution. For more information on Novatek International visit: http://ntint.com/ and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

