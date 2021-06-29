CASE SYSTEMS and BOSTONtec Form Community Giving Committee

MIDLAND, Mich., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CASE SYSTEMS and BOSTONtec announce the formation of the COMMUNITY GIVING COMMITTEE, which supplants and expands its existing employee community service group—TEAM CASE.

Case Systems & BOSTONtec Community Giving Committee

Since its inception almost two decades ago, TEAM CASE has worked to support the fight against cancer through awareness and community goodwill. Shari Frankland, Team Case Organizer comments: "Over the years, this concerted effort has amounted to over $240K in donations garnered, countless volunteer hours worked, and recognition as a Top Supporter to Midland's local RELAY FOR LIFE® chapter." Amy Tomchick, Team Case Organizer, adds, "We are so grateful for the extraordinary outpouring we've seen from the community, company partners & ownership, employees, and family & friends along the way. We've built up a tradition of giving and engagement, and we want to keep it going; make it bigger—better."

With the formation of the new COMMUNITY GIVING COMMITTEE, the group strives to identify and meet a wider array of funding and volunteer needs within the Great Lakes Bay Region. "While we know cancer research and prevention to be indispensable, we also recognize the opportunity for doing the greatest good for those around us lies beyond supporting a single cause. In expanding our focus to include a broader selection of local charities, we hope to maximize our potential for positively impacting our local community," explains Jeff Clark, CASE SYSTEMS and BOSTONtec Human Resources Director, and committee Chairperson.

As engagement is a primary goal, there is an open invitation to the community to interact with the group. An application on the company website is available for those organizations interested in being considered for a donation.

About CASE SYSTEMS

CASE SYSTEMS is a leading designer and manufacturer of durable, versatile, laminate casework systems for the healthcare, education and laboratory markets. CASE SYSTEMS purchased BOSTONtec, a former supplier, to produce high quality, steel furniture for industrial and technical environments. All CASE SYSTEMS and BOSTONtec products are designed and fabricated in Midland, Michigan, and sold throughout North America.

