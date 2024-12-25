Casect Launches AI-Enhanced Case Log Platform for Surgeons

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Dec 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Casect, LLC , a medical education technology company, announces the launch of an innovative platform to revolutionize how surgeons and medical professionals document cases. Casect empowers users to track surgical Cases, refine Techniques, organize References, and collaborate with Colleagues — all within a user-friendly, HIPAA-compliant system.

Say goodbye to inefficient notebooks, spreadsheets, and outdated case logs. Casect offers a modern, comprehensive solution tailored to the surgical community, enabling professionals to focus on growth, learning, and excellence in patient care.

A New Era of AI-Powered Case Tracking

Time is critical for surgeons, yet valuable insights are often lost due to outdated documentation methods like handwritten notes or spreadsheets. Casect's HIPAA-compliant platform, with a no data retention policy for protected health information, uses optional AI to pre-fill case details, analyze uploads, and organize data seamlessly. This transforms hours of documentation into minutes, giving surgeons more time to refine skills and improve patient care.

Casect addresses an unmet need in medical education, residency, fellowship, credentialing, and research. It enables detailed documentation of Cases, Techniques, and References, accessible from any computer or mobile device with a subscription.

Key Features

AI-Assisted Case Entry (Optional): Streamline input with AI or manually add details; supports spreadsheet uploads.

Streamline input with AI or manually add details; supports spreadsheet uploads. Customizable Fields: Track cases your way.

Refine Techniques: Create, document, and improve surgical techniques.

Create, document, and improve surgical techniques. Multimedia Support: Upload, organize, and access photos, videos, and documents.

Organize References: Annotate, markup, and securely store documents and literature.

Annotate, markup, and securely store documents and literature. Collaborate Seamlessly: Share cases and techniques effortlessly with colleagues.

Analyze and Export: Generate insights through charts or export data as CSV.

Generate insights through charts or export data as CSV. HIPAA-Compliant: Designed to meet strict HIPAA standards, ensuring the security and confidentiality of protected health information.

About Casect

Born from decades of tracking cases with stickers, notes, and spreadsheets, Casect empowers surgeons with efficient, comprehensive tools to document cases, collaborate, and drive professional growth. By simplifying the case log, Casect helps surgeons identify trends, enhance skills, and improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.casect.com or follow us on X , Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn @CasectLLC.

