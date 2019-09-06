CaseGlide Shares Preliminary Observations on Legislative Reforms during Demotech's Webinar

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Register as our guest for a September 12, 2019, 1 PM Eastern webinar at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4902886576040841483. During Demotech's webinar, Wesley Todd, CEO, CaseGlide, a premier claims litigation management company, will share his observations on the initial impact of the recent legislation intended to reform the assignment of benefits anomaly that has been in place in Florida.

About Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of regional and specialty insurers. Since 1985, Demotech has served the insurance industry by assigning accurate, reliable and proven Financial Stability Ratings® (FSRs) for Property & Casualty insurers and Title underwriters. FSRs are a leading indicator of financial stability, providing an objective baseline of the future solvency of an insurer. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Visit www.demotech.com for more information.

About CaseGlide

CaseGlide is the leading case management system for insurance companies and their attorneys to streamline collaboration, automate routine processes, and create transformative business intelligence. CaseGlide's team of industry experts have created custom-tailored solutions for insurers, including case management, reporting and analytics, attorney scorecarding, and integrated legal fee auditing. These solutions have been proven to reduce legal expenses, improve case outcomes, and shorten case duration.

