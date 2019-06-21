NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- the analyst's latest study "Casein Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" provides a techno-commercial roadmap for setting up a casein manufacturing plant.



According to the report, the global casein market grew at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2011-2018 reaching a volume of 338,900 Tons in 2018. Longer shelf life, large number of applications in the food industry, growing demand of protein-based health drinks, changing dietary habits, population growth, increasing disposable incomes and rising demand from developing markets currently represent some of the key factors driving the demand of this product. This report provides historical volume, value and price trends of casein during 2011-2018 and forecasts till 2024.



On a regional level, the report has analyzed the casein market in the following regions – Europe, North America, Latin America, Oceania, Asia and others.



According to the report, Europe is currently the largest producer of casein followed by Oceania. For each of the regions, this report provides both historical and future market trends in the casein market. Other important market engineering aspects such as the competitive landscape, margin analysis, porters five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. have also been thoroughly evaluated in this report.



The study, which has been done by one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, covers all the requisite aspects of the global casein market. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are planning to foray into the casein industry in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global casein market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What is the breakup of the global casein market on the basis of region?

What is the breakup of the global casein market on the basis of product type?

What is the breakup of the global casein market on the basis of end-use?

What is the structure of the global casein industry and who are the key players?

What are the various unit operations involved in a casein manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a casein manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a casein manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a casein manufacturing plant?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a casein manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a casein manufacturing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a casein manufacturing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a casein manufacturing plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a casein manufacturing plant?

What should be the pricing mechanism of casein?

What will be the income and expenditures for a casein manufacturing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?



