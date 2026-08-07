CASEKOO Celebrates 10th Anniversary, Unveiling the Journey from Protection to Liberation

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As CASEKOO prepares to celebrate its 10th anniversary on August 8th, 2026, the design-led lifestyle accessories brand known for its phone cases is marking an evolution of what their phone cases can be. The occasion reflects a decade-long evolution—from designing products that protect devices to creating solutions that quietly remove friction from everyday life. As the company enters its second decade, that mission remains unchanged: helping people spend less time managing technology and more time focused on what matters most.

Guided by its philosophy of Less Effort, More Living, CASEKOO has steadily expanded its definition of innovation. From protection-focused designs in its early years to hands-free innovations like StandKOO, and now lifestyle solutions like LinKOO, CASEKOO has continued to redefine the role of a phone case.

The Birth of StandKOO: Hands Free, Anywhere

Early in CASEKOO's journey, the company identified a persistent source of everyday friction: the challenge of propping up a smartphone for hands-free viewing. Rather than treating it as a minor inconvenience, the team saw an opportunity to rethink how a phone case could better adapt to everyday life.

The result was StandKOO, an innovative case featuring a seamlessly integrated MagicStand™ that challenged the traditional notion that a phone case was only meant to protect a device. In practice, that ease can be felt while joining a video call at a small desk, following a recipe in the kitchen, or watching content during a break. More than a product innovation, StandKOO marked the beginning of a design philosophy that would shape CASEKOO's evolution over the next decade.

The Evolution of LinKOO: Designed to Fit You

The evolution continued with LinKOO, a collection inspired by a deeply personal moment. During an evening walk with his wife, CASEKOO Founder Ralph Ye found himself juggling his phone, keys, and wallet, frustrated that he couldn't simply hold her hand. That moment of reflection led to the creation of ClipSafe™, an innovative foldable clasp that transforms a phone case into a versatile, hands-free companion for life on the move.

For Ralph, the same need is visible in ordinary moments of movement: a commuter leaving a cafe with coffee in one hand, a traveler moving through a station with luggage while keeping a phone close for directions, or a parent reaching for a child while trying to keep a phone secure. In each case, the point is not another feature for its own sake, but one less interruption between a person and the moment in front of them.

More than a new product, LinKOO represents CASEKOO's evolution from designing accessories that protect devices to creating solutions that give people greater freedom to live, connect, and move with ease.

The Business Success: A Decade of Trust and Growth

As CASEKOO enters its second decade, its growth is reflected not only in business milestones but also in the trust it has built with consumers around the world. The company has sold more than 20 million phone cases across 32 countries, establishing a global community of over 17 million users through a decade of continuous innovation and thoughtful design.

For CASEKOO, these milestones represent more than just numbers—they reflect the trust earned through products designed to meet real, everyday needs.

Looking Ahead: Less Effort, More Living

As CASEKOO looks toward its second decade and beyond, its focus is sharper than ever: to empower users to spend less time managing their devices and more time living. This is the essence of Less Effort, More Living. The company will continue to design products that remove everyday friction, allowing people to move seamlessly between moments of focus, connection, and freedom. CASEKOO no longer makes accessories for your device; it makes room for your life.

"Ten years ago, we asked how to better protect a phone. Today, we're asking how to protect a moment," said Ralph Ye, Founder and Director of Business Development of CASEKOO. "Innovation isn't about changing identities; it's about making meaningful habits easier to keep. Our greatest achievement isn't measured by units sold, but by how our philosophy has evolved to fit seamlessly into the lives of our users."

The official 10th anniversary celebration on August 8th will bring together CASEKOO's global community, partners, and team members to reflect on the milestones that have shaped the past decade while looking ahead together to a future where technology serves life, not the other way around.

About CASEKOO

CASEKOO is a design-led lifestyle accessories brand built around a simple idea: freeing your hands in everyday life. Through thoughtful functionality and refined design, the brand helps people move seamlessly between different moments of the day—from active, on-the-go moments to times of focus and connection.

What makes CASEKOO different from a regular phone case? Its difference lies in a simple belief: technology should support life, not interrupt it. By designing products that adapt naturally to how people live, work, and move, CASEKOO reduces everyday friction and creates a more effortless experience—making room for freedom, connection, and the moments that truly matter.

For more information, visit: casekoo.com.

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SOURCE CASEKOO