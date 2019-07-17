CaseLines Announces Strategic Partnership With FileOnQ

CaseLines and FileOnQ are combining their expertise in digital evidence management (a market estimated to be worth more than $7.6 billion by 2023 ) to help justice agencies automate collection of digital evidence from multiple repositories and share as needed with prosecutors, defense and the courts. FileOnQ's DigitalOnQ product will be available in hybrid cloud and on-premise flavors and will integrate with CaseLines, hosted on Microsoft's Azure platform. This approach makes it easy to deploy and allows users to start taking advantage of the technology in logical, affordable, and proven steps.

"Police and law enforcement agencies are facing a deluge of digital media evidence and existing tools are not up to the task of sharing evidence easily with prosecutors, defense lawyers and courts," explains David Jackson, Washington DC based SVP Business Development, CaseLines. "Law enforcement agencies are dealing with petabytes of digital data from CCTV, bodycams, smartphones and other digital devices, as well as evidence from social media and geo-tagging. Storing and sharing all this data by burning DVDs is no longer either practical or cost-effective. Agencies that adopt the integrated CaseLines and DigitalOnQ solution will save time and benefit from improved security, and operational effectiveness."

Providing evidence files to prosecutors consumes hours of valuable police time especially when evidence is captured in separate sources or from multiple agencies with inconsistent systems. Using DigitalOnQ and CaseLines will allow police to create an evidence file ready for prosecutor review, encompassing all relevant documentary and digital media evidence from multiple sources in a single file. Once in the system, the ability to administer permissions at a granular level means that evidence never needs to be reloaded. it can be shared with defense teams and the courts as needed.

"Through our partnership, FileOnQ and CaseLines are creating an integrated software platform that helps law enforcement and prosecutors to get control of multiple information stores and automate the processing, tracking and management of physical and electronic evidence and documentation. The solution provides the ability to manage and track just about any form of evidence through its entire lifecycle – from crime scene to courtroom – saving valuable time and money for all involved," says Steve Englund, President, FileOnQ.

About CaseLines

CaseLines offers the world's leading digital evidence delivery platform, designed to support police, prosecutors and lawyers, enabling civil and criminal courts to hold completely paperless hearings. Our platform allows justice and legal teams to efficiently and securely prepare, collate, redact, share and present documentary and video evidence in a single system. Police, prosecutors, lawyers, barristers and judges in civil and public law cases use CaseLines globally, including the UK, South Africa, Canada, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The platform holds over 300,000 cases, with over 100 million pages of evidence. Headquartered in London, UK, CaseLines is privately held with operations worldwide. For more information visit www.caselines.com or follow us on twitter @CaseLines.

About FileOnQ

FileOnQ, Inc., a privately held company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, has been a leading provider of physical and digital evidence management solutions since 1996. FileOnQ platform solutions are installed at over 400 public safety agencies, including some of the largest agencies in the United States and Canada, providing evidence solutions for over 50,000 officers and managing millions of physical and digital items.

