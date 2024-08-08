CaseMark Announces Integration with Clio to Streamline Legal Workflows

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CaseMark, an AI-driven legal workflow platform that streamlines legal processes, has integrated with Clio, the global leader in legal technology. This new integration will introduce CaseMark to the legal professionals already familiar with Clio's offerings.

"CaseMark's new integration into Clio's extensive platform will continue to build on the expansion of their industry-leading legaltech platform. We're thrilled to reach more attorneys through this new integration," said Scott Kveton, CEO of CaseMark.

The integration of CaseMark and Clio enhances legal summarization by making it rapid, secure, and scalable. CaseMark condenses weeks of preparation into hours, delivering summaries in the legal professional's preferred format. This efficiency frees up valuable time for legal professionals to focus on higher-value tasks.

Additionally, CaseMark addresses the training gap by providing best-in-class examples of summaries throughout the case lifecycle. Its AI capabilities help locate and verify specific case details, supporting attorneys in building strong cases. This feature is an invaluable resource for both younger attorneys seeking guidance and seasoned professionals.

"We're thrilled to add CaseMark to Clio's network of integration partners," said Hemant Kashyap, Clio's Chief Product Officer. "With CaseMark, our shared customers can automate case summarization, and reduce time spent on case preparation. This integration allows legal professionals to quickly generate precise and comprehensive summaries, locate and verify critical case details, and receive AI-driven insights tailored to their specific needs. By leveraging CaseMark's capabilities within Clio, attorneys can focus more on strategic, high-value tasks, ultimately improving client outcomes and overall practice efficiency."

The CaseMark integration with Clio is now available. You can learn more about CaseMark's offerings at www.casemark.com.

About CaseMark

Founded in 2023, CaseMark is an AI-driven legal workflow platform designed to streamline legal processes. We empower legal professionals with intelligent automation and modular workflows for case summaries, deposition summaries, medical chronologies, and more. Our secure, enterprise class platform is designed to increase efficiency and shift focus to client relationships and strategic casework. Committed to privacy and accuracy, CaseMark is at the forefront of legal innovation. Learn more at www.casemark.com.

About Clio

Since its inception in 2008, Clio has revolutionized the landscape of legal technology, emerging as the undisputed leader of innovation and integration. By offering advanced yet intuitive legal software, Clio has redefined efficiency and client service, setting the standard for legal professionals across the globe. With an unwavering commitment to groundbreaking innovation and customer success, Clio stands as the preeminent authority in legaltech, continuously pushing the boundaries of the sector's evolution. Explore the future of legal technology with Clio at www.clio.com.

