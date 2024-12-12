CaseMark announces special medical summarization offer for month of December

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CaseMark, the automated legal workflow platform that streamlines the litigation lifecycle, is excited to announce a special offer for the month of December: free medical records chronologies and medical narratives! This limited-time offer is designed to help legal professionals across various practice areas streamline their casework and focus on what matters most.

Why Free Medical Summaries?

By offering free access to its medical records summaries, CaseMark aims to empower attorneys, paralegals, and legal assistants with a powerful tool that can significantly improve their efficiency and accuracy.

Trying our medical summaries yourself is the best way to see their value. Post this

"Our AI-powered summaries transform lengthy legal documents into concise, actionable intelligence within minutes," says CaseMark's CEO, Scott Kveton. "This offer enables legal professionals to see our value firsthand, and experience how our technology can dramatically improve their workflow and case outcomes without any long-term commitment."

Benefits of CaseMark's Medical Records Summaries

Clarity from complexity: Medical records can be dense and difficult to navigate. CaseMark's summaries distill complex information into clear, concise narratives.

Time-saving: Quickly extract key information from medical records, saving valuable time and resources.

Accuracy: Rest assured that CaseMark's summaries are accurate and reliable, reducing the risk of errors and omissions.

Intuitive interface: CaseMark's user-friendly platform makes it easy to upload documents and access summaries.

Secure and confidential: CaseMark prioritizes data security and privacy, ensuring that your sensitive information is protected.

How to Get Started

Access the free offer through the CaseMark website, casemark.com.

Securely upload your medical records to the CaseMark platform.

Within minutes, receive accurate, concise medical narratives and chronologies.

About CaseMark

Founded in 2023, CaseMark is an automated legal workflow platform designed to streamline legal processes across the litigation lifecycle. We empower legal professionals with intelligent automation and modular workflows for case summaries, deposition summaries, medical chronologies, and more. Our secure, enterprise class platform is designed to increase efficiency and shift focus to client relationships and strategic casework. Committed to privacy and accuracy, CaseMark is at the forefront of legal innovation. Learn more at www.casemark.com.

