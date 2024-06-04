CaseMark Secures $1.7 Million Seed Funding Led by Gradient Ventures to Revolutionize Legal Workflows with Generative AI

PORTLAND, Ore., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CaseMark AI , a pioneer in legal generative AI workflows, today announced the closing of a $1.7 million seed funding round led by Gradient Ventures , Google's AI-focused seed fund. Additional participation came from Rex Salisbury 's Cambrian, Ride Home AI Fund and Alumni Ventures . The funding will drive the company's mission to help legal professionals benefit from the efficiency and productivity of generative AI.

CaseMark's AI-powered legal workflows address automating time-consuming tasks like document summarization, research, and legal analysis. This frees up valuable time for legal professionals to focus on high-value activities such as client strategy and casework.

CaseMark's platform is modular, web-based, and easy-to-deploy. Unlike legacy legal tech, it seamlessly integrates into existing legal workflows such as deposition summaries or discovery responses, minimizing disruption and maximizing user adoption. The built-in chat tool allows legal professionals to query their case content in a secure, privacy first environment.

"We're the AI easy button that won't get attorneys in trouble," said Scott Kveton, CEO of CaseMark. "Hours spent summarizing take minutes now. That time saved can be reclaimed to work on legal strategy," said Kveton, highlighting the platform's efficiency gains.

"The rise of generative AI is transforming the legal landscape. Attorneys are now leveraging AI tools to sift through vast amounts of documents and automate time-consuming tasks like summarizing lengthy court transcripts. Casemark is at the forefront of this movement, offering an innovative solution for quickly and accurately generating summaries of depositions, cases, and trials," said Denise Teng, Investor at Gradient Ventures. "Casemark's platform has the potential to streamline legal work, making it more efficient and cost-effective for everyone from solo practitioners, large law firms to legal tech companies. We're proud to support Scott and his team as they redefine legal tech."

"For generative AI to succeed in legal workflows, it needs to perform reliably and cost efficiently. With CaseMark's LLM-agnostic architecture and mixture-of-experts approach, they can deliver best-in-class results at a fraction of the cost of their well-funded competitors. It's game on." stated Chris Messina, inventor of the hashtag and GP at the Ride Home AI Fund.

The seed funding will accelerate CaseMark's product development, expand its team of AI and legal experts, and drive adoption of its AI-powered legal workflows among law firms, legaltech companies, court reporting and litigation services firms.

"CaseMark has demonstrated incredible speed in bringing a high quality product to market, delivering real value for their clients. I look forward to seeing how continued enhancements in underlying models allows the team to do even more." said Rex Salisbury.

The CaseMark Workflow API enables access to all of CaseMark's AI-powered workflows via a white-label integration for legal tech companies and litigation support firms. Companies can leverage the AI-as-infrastructure service provided by CaseMark to increase time-to-market and maximize revenue for the most common attorney use cases.

ABOUT GRADIENT VENTURES

Gradient Ventures has been investing at the forefront of artificial intelligence since 2017. We are led by former founders, technical experts, and domain specialists, who know how to take an idea to product-market-fit and beyond. Gradient Ventures is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.gradient.com .

ABOUT CASEMARK

CaseMark is a pioneer in the legaltech industry, dedicated to transforming the way legal professionals work. Our AI-driven workflow platform streamlines document creation, research, and workflow management for law firms, litigators, and support services. With a focus on privacy, security, and innovation, CaseMark empowers legal professionals to maximize efficiency and deliver exceptional outcomes for their clients. Learn more at www.casemark.ai .

