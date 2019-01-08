Casepoint Announces a Transformative Upgrade to Casepoint eDiscovery and the Introduction of Casepoint Platform

TYSONS, Va., Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Casepoint, a leader in providing innovative eDiscovery solutions in a single, cloud-based platform, today announces two major legal technology developments: Casepoint eDiscovery has undergone a transformative upgrade, bolstered by 10 years of eDiscovery experience and client feedback, and it is the preeminent application built upon the new Casepoint Platform. Casepoint Platform is an innovative technology platform that law firms and legal departments can use to integrate a full range of enterprise applications, documents, legal data, and workflows, into a single flexible platform. With the unveiling of the eDiscovery application rebuilt on the new platform, legal organizations now have the option to create and manage technology to meet their own specifications, from database setup to data processing and all the way through to the end of discovery. Casepoint will unveil both products at Legalweek New York, which takes place January 28–31, 2019.

Casepoint eDiscovery is a full-spectrum eDiscovery solution that features state-of-the-art tools for cloud-based collections, processing, culling, review, and highly customizable productions. It also offers built-in artificial intelligence and analytics that are the most robust in the industry, with advanced tools for TAR 1.0 and TAR 2.0, early case assessment (ECA), and advanced data visualization tools. All customers get the complete package – there are no features to turn on or pay for later. With Casepoint eDiscovery, legal teams can complete discovery projects faster, at a lower cost, and with greater accuracy using a single, integrated, easy-to-use tool.

Casepoint eDiscovery is also an infinitely scalable private cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution capable of handling millions of documents, multiple terabytes of data, thousands of legal matters, and unlimited numbers of users. Pricing has been structured for maximum transparency, without upsells or user fees. Security is enforced at the company, data center, and application levels, and features military-grade AES 256-bit encryption. Data centers are fully replicated for business continuity.

"Our eDiscovery technology was already the fastest in the industry, and we've now doubled that speed and created an entirely new platform redesigned from the ground up to meet clients' most pressing needs," said Vishal Rajpara, Casepoint's Chief Technology Officer. "We are confident Casepoint eDiscovery is the best, most thoroughly integrated, and comprehensive solution in the marketplace. We've designed our technology to put customers in control. With Casepoint Platform our customers will have access to an incredibly flexible platform that allows them to easily manage matters and tasks, and align internal and external users with user-controlled administration. While we know most of our existing customers will continue to request full service from the dedicated delivery teams and project managers they have come to know and trust, we are excited to offer self-service options as well, and everything in between."

Attendees at Legalweek will also have the opportunity to demo Casepoint Platform, a fully integrated web-based ecosystem that has been in development for two years. Casepoint Platform is an enterprise-scale application development and deployment environment built upon web APIs and an N+1 scalable architecture. Casepoint eDiscovery runs on Casepoint Platform, and eDiscovery users will feel the benefits immediately. The new platform has been re-engineered to double processing speeds and provide users of the interface with near-instantaneous speed. Law firms and legal departments will have the option to customize the technology to meet their own specifications from database set up to data processing and all the way through to the end of discovery, without incurring extra consulting fees.

"Casepoint Platform is the foundation of Casepoint's Law 3.0 vision," said Haresh Bhungalia, Casepoint's Chief Executive Officer. "Law firms and legal departments will use this technology to customize and integrate the entire spectrum of legal workflows, and this will allow them to dramatically streamline operations, control costs at every level, and identify and monitor key performance indicators unique to their organization."

Casepoint empowers legal departments, law firms, and public agencies by providing smarter legal technology combined with award-winning client service. Casepoint eDiscovery is the fast, enterprise class, and next-generation eDiscovery suite from Casepoint, based on more than 10 years of innovation in the industry. It is built upon Casepoint Platform, a highly scalable, secure, and configurable application environment that meets the demands of sophisticated clients within eDiscovery and beyond. Whether SaaS, on prem, or hybrid, Casepoint eDiscovery features cloud collections, data processing, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, review, and productions – all in an easy-to-use web interface. Casepoint customers benefit from the ability to support sophisticated workflows across millions of documents and hundreds of users, with custom reporting and data management tools built-in. Simple, elegant, and intuitive, Casepoint represents the next generation of litigation technology that will empower your global legal team.

