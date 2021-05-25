Casepoint Announces General Availability of Legal Discovery Platform in Europe

Casepoint positions itself to address evolving EU data localization regulations with platform availability in Europe. Tweet this

"Organizations worldwide are responding to the more stringent regulatory environment - as well as to the wider use of cloud-based data centers - by intensifying their focus on data governance to ensure watertight security and compliance," said Vipul Rajpara, Co-Founder and COO at Casepoint. "As a result, we're handling an increasing number of U.S. and international matters, and many of our U.S-based clients are beginning to expand into Europe and beyond. Given the rigor of today's regulatory climate, opening up an EU data center is an important strategic step for us and our customers."

By making its discovery platform available in the EU, Casepoint positions itself to address evolving EU data localization regulations, which require data about a nation's citizens or residents to be collected, processed, and/or stored inside the country before being transferred internationally. It also increases the efficiency of the platform as the complexity and scope of litigation, investigations and compliance continue to expand.

Casepoint's platform is primarily used in investigations and data subject access request management, in antitrust scrutiny for proposed mergers and acquisitions, and in litigation. Casepoint's technology features fast, enterprise-class tools for full-spectrum eDiscovery, and supports legal data discovery workflows across millions of documents, terabytes of data, thousands of legal matters, and unlimited users.

"Casepoint's CaseAssist has long been an essential tool for Level Legal, particularly in our work on complex second request projects for multinational antitrust investigations," said Jeff Guttman, Director of Client Services at Level Legal. "These projects—which require us to cull, review and produce relevant material from massive volumes of information on extremely tight deadlines—often include data from European jurisdictions, so we are thrilled to learn Casepoint is expanding its presence in Europe."

Casepoint's security certifications and third-party audits include: FedRAMP Moderate Authorization, SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, Privacy Shield, NIST 800-53, NIST 800-171 and SIG Questionnaire.

About Casepoint

Trusted by leading corporations, government agencies, law firms, and legal service providers Casepoint empowers organizations to maximize efficiency and reduce risk with its innovative legal discovery platform. Casepoint's robust, cloud-based highly-scalable and secure legal discovery platform was designed to easily manage increasingly complex litigation, investigation, and compliance needs, featuring cloud collections, data processing, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, review, and production – all in an easy-to-use web interface. Casepoint platform represents the next generation of legal technology that will enable your organization to gain increased productivity, efficiency, and business results. For more information, go to www.casepoint.com.

