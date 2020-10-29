Casepoint Expands Sales and Marketing Leadership as Growth Surge Continues

Casepoint has increased its market share by 50% in the government, corporate, and law firm verticals. Tweet this

"We are at a pivotal juncture of Casepoint's evolution as we lay the foundation for tremendous growth in store," said Haresh Bhungalia, Chief Executive Officer at Casepoint. "We are delighted to fill out the management positions and welcome Tom and Richa to the sales and marketing functions of the company. The addition of Amit's role leading partnerships and strategic initiatives is critical as we solidify that line of business."

Tom Disantis has a proven track record of creating and executing actionable sales strategies and building strong customer relationships. A highly accomplished sales executive and strategic consultant, Tom will play a critical role as Casepoint's vice president of sales setting up the company for its next phase of growth. Tom holds his MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business and has over 20 years of experience in various roles both as an operating executive and management consultant focusing on accelerating revenue growth, enhancing sales and operational effectiveness, and developing and motivating high-performing teams.

Richa Dhanda brings over two decades of strategy, marketing, and leadership experience to her new role as vice president of marketing at Casepoint. Richa was previously responsible for global product and solutions marketing at Talend, a cloud data integration company. She has extensive experience in driving business growth, increasing customer adoption and retention, and establishing and communicating market leadership with modern technology marketing initiatives. Prior to working at Talend, Richa led product marketing for a multi-billion-dollar portfolio of data protection technology products. Her career spans notable names including Nutanix and VMware. She brings a broad understanding of B2B technology strategy and marketing experience.

Amit Dungarani has been charged with leading Casepoint's partnerships efforts, which represent an exciting growth area for the company. Over the past few years, Amit has guided Casepoint to exceptional sales growth and a stronger market position including launching Casepoint's public sector business and expanding the company's sales and marketing programs. In his new role as vice president of partnerships & strategic initiatives, Amit will expand on his existing efforts to build and strengthen Casepoint's relationships across the ecosystem of legal service providers and partners. In addition, Amit will lead a number of strategic initiatives in support of the company's continued expansion.

Casepoint's technology features fast, enterprise-class tools for full-spectrum eDiscovery, including cloud collections, data processing, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, full-strength review, and customizable productions. Casepoint supports legal data discovery workflows across millions of documents, terabytes of data, thousands of legal matters, and unlimited users.

About Casepoint

Casepoint empowers legal departments, law firms, and public agencies by providing smarter legal technology combined with award-winning client service. Casepoint eDiscovery is the fast, enterprise-class, and next-generation eDiscovery suite from Casepoint, based on more than 12 years of innovation in the industry. It is built upon Casepoint Platform, a highly scalable, secure, and configurable application environment that meets the demands of sophisticated clients within eDiscovery and beyond. Whether pure SaaS or a hybrid deployment, Casepoint eDiscovery features cloud collections, data processing, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, review, and production – all in an easy-to-use web interface. Casepoint customers benefit from the ability to support sophisticated workflows across millions of documents and hundreds of users, with custom reporting and data management tools built-in. Simple, elegant, and intuitive, Casepoint represents the next generation of litigation technology that will empower your global legal team.

