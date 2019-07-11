Casepoint Optimizes Organization Amid Growth Surge

TYSONS, Va., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move to capitalize on a period of year-over-year growth, Casepoint, a leader in enterprise eDiscovery technology, today announced organizational changes designed to accommodate rapid expansion in its workforce, its user base, and its onboarding of new customers.

Since 2015, the company has increased its total employee count from 45 to approximately 370, and its development team is now 12 times its original size, increasing from about 15 employees in 2015 to approximately 175 today. Casepoint is a privately funded and profitable company, and the recent organization evolution is supported entirely from incoming business without any outside investment.

Over the past year, Casepoint has seen its install base grow by more than 70% and has also seen a 250% increase in inbound customer queries. This growth is fueled primarily by two major technology releases by the company earlier this year: a transformative upgrade of its cloud-based software-as-a-service solution, Casepoint eDiscovery, and the new Casepoint Platform, which customers can use to integrate a full range of enterprise applications, documents, legal data, and legal workflows within a single, flexible platform and user interface.

"Casepoint's growth and momentum are the result of a solid, sustained vision that rigorously aligns technology innovation with our business strategy," said David Carns, Casepoint's Chief Revenue Officer. "We have always taken a client-centric approach to product development. Our new platforms are a direct reflection of our customers' need to respond quickly and nimbly to changes in the marketplace, and to have the capability to initiate new projects and develop customizations on their own. The incredible market growth we are seeing in terms of our user base is a reflection of the value these products bring to customers."

As part of the changes announced today, Casepoint has promoted several existing employees. David Carns, whose strategic vision as Chief Strategy Officer has resulted in a dramatic increase in business, has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer. David will focus on the alignment and integration of all revenue-generating functions within the organization, while continuing to provide strategic direction. Amit Dungarani, formerly Director of Corporate Initiatives, has been promoted to VP of Sales and Marketing, where he will turn his attention to integrating the sales department with a rapidly growing marketing team. Other promotions include: Amy Bowser-Rollins to Vice President, Product & Process Improvement; Matt Hamilton to Senior Director, Sales Engineering; Erika Kilborn to Senior Director, Product Education & Training, April Bermudez to Senior Director, Client Services, Deirdre Connor to Senior Director, Client Services and Rupa Friedhoff to Director, Program Management Office.

"Over the years, Casepoint has consciously developed a people-focused work environment that promotes innovation, demands growth, and rewards success," said Haresh Bhungalia, Casepoint's CEO. "This has allowed us to attract some of the best minds in the industry and give our employees real opportunities to grow personally and professionally."

About Casepoint

Casepoint empowers legal departments, law firms, and public agencies by providing smarter legal technology combined with award-winning client service. Casepoint eDiscovery is the fast, enterprise class, and next-generation eDiscovery suite from Casepoint, based on more than 10 years of innovation in the industry. It is built upon Casepoint Platform, a highly scalable, secure, and configurable application environment that meets the demands of sophisticated clients within eDiscovery and beyond. Whether SaaS, on prem, or hybrid, Casepoint eDiscovery features cloud collections, data processing, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, review, and production – all in an easy-to-use web interface. Casepoint customers benefit from the ability to support sophisticated workflows across millions of documents and hundreds of users, with custom reporting and data management tools built-in. Simple, elegant, and intuitive, Casepoint represents the next generation of litigation technology that will empower your global legal team.

