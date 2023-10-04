CASETiFY Announces Nationwide Retail Expansion With Select Verizon Locations

News provided by

CASETiFY

04 Oct, 2023, 12:08 ET

Omni-channel expansion will see the brand's best-selling accessories available for purchase in over 500 Verizon stores

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CASETiFY, the global tech accessory brand, today announced its first ever large-scale retail partnerships in the U.S. with Verizon, launching in-store and online. The retail expansion brings the brand's top-selling styles for the new iPhone to over 500 locations throughout the U.S.

Continue Reading

CASETiFY's protective accessories will be available at Verizon.com and 500 brick-and-mortar Verizon locations on September 12. Each location will carry inventory of the top-selling CASETiFY styles bringing superior protection, select prints, and sustainable products to a new demographic of consumers. Products will include a variety of protective accessories made for the new iPhone 15.

This first major expansion into wholesale marks an important milestone for CASETiFY as the brand plans to further diversify its distribution with a larger omni-channel presence. The expansion is expected to boost CASETiFY's share of the global tech accessory market, enabling it to acquire new customers while meeting existing customers where they are.

"Our entry into major retailers like Verizon marks a pivotal moment for CASETiFY, as we continue to expand our omni-channel presence and reach new consumers across the country through these in-store and online experiences," said Wesley Ng, CASETiFY's CEO and co-founder. "We're thrilled to be partnering with Verizon who share our mission of enriching and enhancing lives with both tech and tech accessories."

For more information on store locations that carry CASETiFY accessories and to shop, visit Verizon.com.

About CASETiFY

CASETiFY is a global lifestyle brand and home to the first and largest platform for customized tech accessories. Created with the highest-quality materials and most cutting-edge designs, CASETiFY's products empower self-expression by turning your personal electronics into highly designed, stylishly slim, drop-proof accessories. Known for tapping top artists, big celebrities and creatives for its Co-Lab program, CASETiFY gives brands and individuals the opportunity to share their unique visions with the world. With 30+ retail shops and growing, CASETiFY Studio provides a one-stop, visual retail experience where customers can customize their accessories on the spot.  For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, please visit www.CASETiFY.com.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

SOURCE CASETiFY

Also from this source

CASETiFY Announces Nationwide Retail Expansion

CASETiFY Ultra Bounce for iPhone 15 Becomes the Most Awarded Phone Case at IFA 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.