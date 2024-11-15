CASETiFY Expands Into Travel

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CASETiFY is bringing a bold new perspective to the premium travel category with the launch of its most durable, fully customizable, made-to-order luggage collection - CASETiFY Travel. This expansion marks a natural evolution for the brand, leveraging its proven expertise in impact protection for travel gear while offering unprecedented personalization options beyond the traditional canvas.

CASETiFY brings signature Bounce technology to first made-to-order premium suitcase

CASETiFY's move into the luggage market comes on the heels of its remarkable success in the phone case industry. Founded in 2011 as an e-commerce platform for customizable phone cases, CASETiFY has grown into a global powerhouse, selling over 20 million phone cases worldwide and projecting $300 million in revenue for 2024.

"For over a decade, we've been perfecting the art of protection and personalization for tech devices, entering the travel category is a natural evolution that brings our signature Bounce technology and customization platform to a new frontier. We're not just launching luggage – we're reimagining how the next generation of creative travelers protect and express themselves on the go," said Wesley Ng, CEO and co-founder of CASETiFY.

With this launch, CASETiFY is introducing its renowned protection, durability, and uniqueness to the realm of travel. Crafted for the contemporary globetrotter who values the journey as much as the destination, the new hard-shell luggage is equipped for any environment, featuring innovative technology, customizable elements, and thoughtful design.

The new Bounce collection features the Bounce 21 Inch Carry-On Suitcase, Tech Pack Organizer, and Packing Cube Set – all designed to seamlessly integrate into the global traveler's lifestyle. This launch represents more than just a product expansion; it's a testament to CASETiFY's dedication to empowering self-expression and functional know-how, wherever your journey may lead.

Each piece incorporates CASETiFY's functional engineering, with the Bounce 21 Inch Carry-On Suitcase introducing four key innovations:

Advanced Protection with Bounce Corner

Bounce technology , proven in protecting millions of devices, now redesigned and scaled for luggage

, proven in protecting millions of devices, now redesigned and scaled for luggage Strategically designed Bounce Bumpers for enhanced impact absorption

for enhanced impact absorption German Bayer's makrolon® polycarbonate shell for superior durability

for superior durability Ultra-lightweight design at 8.23 lbs maximizes packing capacity while maintaining ultimate protection

CASETiFY Travel ensures the highest level of quality and durability by rigorously passing a series of demanding tests—including mileage, stair, trolley jerk, handle jerk, drop, and cold resistance tests—guaranteeing that our luggage can withstand the challenges of any journey.

Technical Durability

Hinomoto® Miraclent Ball-Bearing Wheels

Aircraft-grade aluminum telescopic handle system

system Puncture-resistant YKK double racquet coil zipper with integrated TSA-approved locks

Track your luggage anywhere with the built-in AirTag pocket

Made-to-Order Customization

Patent-pending on-demand printing technology

printing technology Full-surface customization capabilities

Digital customization platform with real-time design visualization

with real-time design visualization Two revolutionary font systems: The CASETiFY Dot Font: Interactive letter-by-letter customization with 11 interchangeable font colors and 6 background colors, including customizable full stops The Skyline Font : Distinct set of 11 colors ranging from neutrals to bold tones and pastels



Sustainable Innovation

The new travel collection integrates sustainable practices through:

Made-to-order production minimizing inventory waste

Premium materials engineered for lifetime durability

Easy-to-replace parts, extending the product's life and reducing waste

Recyclable packaging that helps divert waste from landfill

Logistics optimization to reduce freight emissions

Product Specifications

Official Name: CASETiFY Bounce

Dimensions: 14.3"W x 21.6"H x 9.5"D

Weight: 8.23 lbs

Materials: Bayer's makrolon® polycarbonate, aircraft-grade aluminum

Features: Bounce technology, TSA-approved locks, AirTag pocket

Warranty: Lifetime

Pricing and Availability

The CASETiFY Bounce 21 Inch Carry-On Suitcase ($399 USD) launches November 15th in North America and South Korea through www.casetify.com and select retail locations, including CASETiFY's Dosan flagship store in Seoul.

About CASETiFY



CASETiFY is a global tech-lifestyle brand reimagining everyday accessories through innovative protection and creative personalization. Founded in 2011, the company has protected over 20 million devices worldwide and operates the largest customization platform for tech accessories. With dual headquarters in Los Angeles and Hong Kong, CASETiFY's influence spans 50+ retail locations globally, including its signature CASETiFY Studio spaces where customers can customize products in real-time. Known for its high-profile collaborations with artists, brands, and creators, CASETiFY continues to push the boundaries of self-expression through technology. Available at CASETiFY.com .

