CASETiFY Expands Its Customization Studio with Updated Fonts, Texts, and Color Options

CASETiFY

21 Jul, 2023

New ways to personalize CASETiFY's most popular accessories, designed by you.

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global lifestyle tech accessory brand CASETiFY announced updates to their ever-popular Customization Studio, giving customers additional options for personalizing their tech accessories. With brand new fonts, texts, and colors, fans can create thousands of unique designs made just for them. The CASETiFY Customization Studio is now available at casetify.com.

Joining fan-favorite layouts and designs, CASETiFY's refreshed Customization Studio will bring endless style choices for customers to mix and match a number of backgrounds and fonts on the brand's best-selling accessories. New graphic backgrounds include a colorful slash, checkered patterns, and dot designs, alongside gradient backgrounds in Sunset, Ocean, and Pastel colorways. In addition to the already existing fonts, the brand has introduced new typefaces including Modern, Bold, and Retro in a variety of layout options. The all-new Retro font will also be available in a special customizable layout for fans to personalize with their own monogram.

The Customization Studio will be available on CASETiFY's signature Impact, Ultra Impact, Pillow, Clear, Leather, Mirror and Bounce Cases, available for iPhone, Samsung, and Google Pixel. Product offerings will also extend to complementary accessories made for AirPods and AirPods Pro, AirTags, Apple Watch bands, wireless chargers, PVC clutches, sling bags, water bottles, MacBook, iPad and the latest MagSafe lineup. The collection retails from $59 - $99 USD depending on the case model and device model selected.

The CASETiFY Customization Studio launches worldwide on casetify.com, available for purchase online, in the CASETiFY Co-Lab app (available now in the App Store), and at CASETiFY Studio locations. To learn more, visit CASETiFY.com and follow along on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter.

About CASETiFY

CASETiFY is a global lifestyle brand and home to the first and largest platform for customized tech accessories. Created with the highest-quality materials and most cutting-edge designs, CASETiFY's products empower self-expression by turning your personal electronics into highly designed, stylishly slim, drop-proof accessories. Known for tapping top artists, big celebrities and creatives for its Co-Lab program, CASETiFY gives brands and individuals the opportunity to share their unique visions with the world. With more than 20 retail shops and growing, CASETiFY Studio provides a one-stop, visual retail experience where customers can customize their accessories on the spot.  For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, please visit www.CASETiFY.com.

SOURCE CASETiFY

