CASETiFY Impact Ring Stand Case: a kickstand window to a new world of functionality

News provided by

CASETiFY

06 Nov, 2023, 17:10 ET

The 2-in-1 phone case and kickstand accessory opens sales for iPhone 15 after its September announcement

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CASETiFY, the global tech accessory brand loved by millennials, Gen Z, and Hollywood celebrities has today opened sales to one of its most anticipated products of the season: the Impact Ring Stand Case. This 2-in-1 presents an innovation in the industry by repurposing the iconic camera ring with the brand's monogram as a high-quality kickstand. The product is already available at casetify.com and the 30+ CASETiFY Studio stores worldwide.

Continue Reading

The innovative kickstand that the CASETiFY Impact Ring Stand Case sports has a no-screw design while ensuring maximum durability, strength and sturdiness. It is also adjustable up to 150 degrees, making it perfect for studying, watching video content, and everything in between.

But beyond functionality, the CASETiFY Impact Ring Stand Case also provides strong protection for everyday use, withstanding single drops of up to 6.6ft (2m). The product has 3x Military Grade Standard. It also has a raised bezel for further protection against everyday scratches.

Further helping the protection capabilities of the CASETiFY Impact Ring Stand Case, the brand reinforced its inner lining by applying layers of its proprietary material called EcoShock™. At a molecular level, the plant-based EcoShock™ is able to turn the kinetic energy of an impact into heat, while its twister pattern dissipates it across the surface of the case.

More collection images can be found HERE.

The CASETiFY Impact Ring Stand Case will be available in the countless design options that the platform provides at casetify.com and is fully customizable with names and fonts in different colors, ensuring a premium made-to-order experience.

The CASETiFY Impact Ring Stand Case will have a pricing of USD$80 at casetify.com & Amazon depending on the model and design.

About CASETiFY

CASETiFY is a global tech and lifestyle brand with double headquarters in LA and Hong Kong, known as the home to the first and largest platform for customized tech accessories. Created with the highest-quality materials and most cutting-edge designs, CASETiFY's products empower self-expression by turning your personal electronics into highly designed, stylishly slim, drop-proof accessories. Known for tapping top artists, big celebrities and creatives for its Co-Lab program, CASETiFY gives brands and individuals the opportunity to share their unique visions with the world. With 30+ retail shops, CASETiFY Studio provides a one-stop, visual retail experience where customers can customize their accessories on the spot.  For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, please visit www.CASETiFY.com.

SOURCE CASETiFY

Also from this source

NOTHING x CASETiFY

NOTHING x CASETiFY

Today, the global lifestyle brand CASETiFY announced its new collection in collaboration with Nothing, the London based technology company on a...
CASETiFY Announces Nationwide Retail Expansion With Select Verizon Locations

CASETiFY Announces Nationwide Retail Expansion With Select Verizon Locations

CASETiFY, the global tech accessory brand, today announced its first ever large-scale retail partnerships in the U.S. with Verizon, launching...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.