CASETiFY Partners with Malala Fund for a Special Edition Collection to Celebrate International Women's Day

Starting Feb 27, supporters will be able to shop the Her Impact Matters collection--a collection named for the brand's beloved Impact Case series and the strong women who continue to wear and inspire the accessories everyday. The collection's online global release will not only debut new designs, but it will also reintroduce best-sellers and updated artwork from an all-female artist crew. Fans of the CASETiFY artist community can expect to see new prints, in addition to classic styles from Martina Martian, Bodil Jane, Agathe Sorlet, Shayla Bond, Black Lamb Studio, Halie Jost, Quotes by Christie, Holly Nichols and more. Designs featured in the collection will take on CASETiFY's signature "sticker-style" aesthetic, with bold pantones and power phrases featured on the brand's Ultra Impact Case and Neon Sand Case, all of which join the ranks of the charitable collection.

"As a global community, we're continually uplifted and inspired by the individuals who wear and represent our brand," said CEO and Co-founder Wes Ng. "That's why we're beyond proud to partner with Malala Fund, an organization that fights for equality and the right to express yourself through education, creativity and passion. We hope our CASETiFY community will join us in support of the mission."

Extending beyond International Women's Day, CASETiFY is proud to continue its partnership with Malala Fund, donating 100 percent of the collection's proceeds to the organization throughout the month of March. Purchases from the Her Impact Matters collection will support Malala Fund's work to build a world where every girl can choose her future. Malala Fund advocates for resources and policy changes needed to give all girls a secondary education, invests in local education advocates and amplifies the voices of girls fighting for change.

The Her Impact Matters collection will launch online at www.casetify.com/her-impact-matters , with products shipping worldwide to supporters around the globe. To join the movement and take part in the social campaign, follow along the hashtag #HerImpactMatters and visit the @CASETiFY Instagram accounts to try out the exclusive face filters and see how others in the community make an impact.

About CASETiFY

Founded in 2011, CASETiFY is recognized as the first and largest global platform for creativity and customization. Built on a mission to connect individuals through their tech accessories, CASETiFY now serves as the leading Gen Z brand, delivering personalized cases to millions of customers around the world. Today, CASETiFY offers stylishly slim and drop-protected accessories to over 180 countries.

Over the years, CASETiFY has expanded through three key channels: celebrity partnerships, retail channels, and brand design collaborations. Past highlights include launching both Sarah Jessica Parker and Pharrell William's first tech accessories collections, unique in-store activations with Colette, Nordstrom, and Anthropologie, online partnerships with REVOLVE.com and ShopBop.com, along with tech capsule collections with Saint Laurent, Moncler, Vetements, DHL, The Pokémon Company, streetwear label BAPE, and global K-Pop group BTS.

