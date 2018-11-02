CASETiFY Restocks Sold Out DHL x CASETiFY Tech Capsule Collection

The warm reception from social media and customers led to a record-breaking launch, with all case styles – "This Way Up," "Tape It Up," "The Glitter Yellow," and "Express It" – selling out hours after the worldwide release. Due to the high demand, CASETiFY will restock the full collection, including the highly requested, limited edition Apple Watch bands, "Wrap It Up" and "This Way Up."

"We are grateful for the overwhelming support the DHL x CASETiFY collection has received," said Wes Ng, Co-Founder and CEO of CASETiFY. "CASETiFY is all about pushing boundaries, and when we started seeing the cases on eBay in a bidding war, we knew we had to come together for one final restock."

The capsule collection was the first venture into tech accessories for the logistics giant DHL. The designs feature their signature tape and custom waybill, creating the perfect marriage of industrialized street fashion and tech.

The collection is priced from $45.00 USD on CASETiFY.com, shipping worldwide with exclusive, competitive DHL Express rates.

About CASETiFY

Seven years ago, CASETiFY saw a category that had been long ignored. Today, CASETiFY is the fastest growing global tech accessories brand, reaching 1 in 7 millenials. CASETiFY has become the publisher and platform for creativity and self-expression to connect individuals. Key collaborations include Pharrell, Sarah Jessica Parker, Saint Laurent, Thom Browne, and many more. Additionally, CASETiFY has partnered with key retail partners including Nordstrom, Revolve.com, Shopbop.com, Anthropologie, Amazon, AT&T, Lane Crawford, and more. For more info on CASETiFY, visit our Website , Facebook and Instagram .

