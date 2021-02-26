CASETiFY Reunites with BTS for a Special Anniversary Collection

Following the popular sold-out collaboration launched in 2019, the upcoming BTS collection invites customers to experience new accessories designed around the critically acclaimed single "ON." The capsule features two renditions of the exclusive artwork, giving customers the freedom to choose case styles that match their mood. Shoppers familiar with the powerful song lyrics will recognize phrases like "bring the pain" featured on CASETiFY's ultra protective Impact Cases - a nod to the song's underlying theme of never giving up, even when times are tough. Additional phone cases in the collection include the "ON" album artwork upon CASETiFY's reflective Mirror Cases and a sticker-style collage inspired by elements from the music video. Customers will be excited to see customizable options with the BTS DIY Photo Frame Case, where they can add their names to cases designed around personal pictures. Phone cases from the collection retail for $40+ USD and up, with matching accessories for AirPods cases, Apple Watch Bands, Grip Stands, Sling Bags, and Wireless Chargerings ranging from $25 USD to $69 USD.

"We're honored to join BTS for the celebration of their hit song, giving customers all over the world a chance to shop the merchandise designed specially for them," said CASETiFY CEO and Cofounder, Wes Ng. "Our hope is that the community enjoys this collection while finding accessories that represent their passion for self-expression."

The BTS collection joins an exciting lineup of industry-leading collaborations launching in 2021, celebrating a decade since CASETiFY's founding. As part of the collaboration's global release, accessories from the collection will be available to ship worldwide from CASETiFY's website, and debut in CASETiFY retail locations for a limited time only.

For more information about the collaboration, CASETiFY products and retail locations, visit www.casetify.com

About CASETiFY

Founded in 2011, CASETiFY is recognized as the first and largest global platform for custom tech accessories. The leading Gen Z casemaker not only delivers high quality products to millions of customers around the world, but every case is inspected top to bottom for a stylishly slim, drop-proof accessory. Fans of the brand often look to CASETiFY for special edition collaborations with top creatives and talents across industries. Members of the CASETiFY Co-Lab program include Moncler Genius, Vetements, DHL, Coca-Cola, The Pokémon Company, streetwear label BAPE, and global superstars BTS. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, visit www.CASETiFY.com .

About BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," is a South Korean boy band that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, the band has established themselves as global superstars breaking countless world records. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, BTS has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), topped prominent music charts, performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world and has been named as one of TIME 100: The Most Influential People of 2019. The act has been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the 63rd Grammy Awards and recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.

