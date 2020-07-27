CASETiFY Reunites with The Pokémon Company for Another New Collection

Inspired by the concept of "Past, Present, and Future," the latest CASETiFY & Pokémon collection plays on classic '90s trends, with cases featuring iconic patterns from the decade like bold checkerboards and tie-dye treatments. The premium quality accessories will showcase the fan-favorite Pokémon Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle on drop-resistant cases, incorporating the colorful styling and CASETiFY elements that fans around the world have come to know and love.

The CASETiFY & Pokémon collection will also revive the popular sticker-style design from the first collaboration—this time applying a tie-dye twist. Cases in the collection will support a variety of devices including iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads, MacBooks, Wireless Chargers, 2-in-1 Grip Stands, and more. Accessories from the collection will offer new ways to personalize and design online, with products starting at $25 USD.

"The CASETiFY & Pokémon collaboration is one of our most talked about and globally loved releases," said CASETiFY CEO and co-founder, Wes Ng. "We're thrilled to bring fans another round of amazing designs, this time incorporating nostalgic patterns from the '90s on our signature cases."

Exclusive to CASETiFY, the new collection will follow in the footsteps of past Co-Labs with global support from CASETiFY's creative program.

About CASETiFY

Founded in 2011, CASETiFY is recognized as the first and largest global platform for custom tech accessories. The leading Gen Z casemaker not only delivers high quality products to millions of customers around the world, but every case is inspected top to bottom for a stylishly slim, drop-proof accessory. Fans of the brand often look to CASETiFY for special edition collaborations with top creatives and talents across industries. Members of the CASETiFY Co-Lab program include Moncler Genius, Vetements, DHL, Coca-Cola, The Pokémon Company, streetwear label BAPE, and global K-Pop group BTS. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, visit www.CASETiFY.com .

About Pokémon

The Pokémon Company International, a subsidiary of The Pokémon Company in Japan, manages the property outside of Asia and is responsible for brand management, licensing and marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the animated TV series, home entertainment, and the official Pokémon website. Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and today is one of the most popular children's entertainment properties in the world. For more information, visit www.pokemon.com .

© 2020 Pokémon. © 1995 - 2020 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

TM, ®, and character names are trademarks of Nintendo.

