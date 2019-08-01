CASETiFY Taps Artists Craig & Karl for the Third and Final Installment of the Best-Selling CASETiFY & Pokémon Collection

The online experience begins on CASETiFY.com/pokemon , inviting customers to shop and discover the latest designs from the three-part drop series. The new collection will follow two sold out collections: the I Choose You! collection, which featured the best-selling limited edition "sticker case", and the Pokédex collection, which introduced all of the original 151 Pokémon discovered in the Kanto region to CASETiFY's signature case styles.

As the final installment of the record-breaking collaboration, customers will get one more chance to shop and personalize the never-before-seen Pokémon designs on CASETiFY's signature Impact Cases, DTLA Cases, special edition Glitter Floaty Cases, and other limited edition accessories, retailing at US$25 and up.

Fans will also be able to join the exclusive waitlist to priority shop the new collection hours before public release. Last month, the collection opened to a waitlist of 90,000 eager shoppers who were given the chance to score limited edition merchandise before the CASETiFY & Pokémon collection completely sold out.

"We're longtime fans of Pokémon so it was fun for us to apply our signature style to such classic pop culture iconography," said Craig Redman, half of the artist team behind the new collection. "The artwork we created maintains the sense of witty playfulness we associate with Pokémon, and the fact that you can customize elements of the different designs makes the connection to the Pokémon super personal."

Customers can also expect the excitement to extend offline, as new items from the CASETiFY & Pokémon collection will launch with in-store activations, including Landmark in Hong Kong, as well as pop-up stores in Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tokyo, throughout the coming months.

For more information and full access to the collection, visit CASETiFY.com/pokemon or contact jenny.seltzer@casetify.com .

About CASETiFY

Founded in 2011, CASETiFY has been hailed as the first and largest global platform for creativity and customization, connecting individuals through tech accessories. Today, CASETiFY is the number one millennial tech accessories brand, offering customizable products that are highly protective and stylish at the same time. CASETiFY is best-known for the world's slimmest and most protective iPhone Impact Cases that are certified 6.6ft drop proof without sacrificing design.

CASETiFY has expanded through three key channels: celebrity partnerships, retail channel expansion, and brand design collaborations. Past highlights include launching both Sarah Jessica Parker and Pharrell William's first tech accessories collections, unique in-store activations with Colette, Nordstrom, and Anthropologie, online partnerships with REVOLVE.com and ShopBop.com, along with tech capsule collections with Saint Laurent, Thom Browne, Moncler, Vetements, Sacai, DHL, streetwear label CLOT, and Clare V.

About Pokémon

The Pokémon Company International, a subsidiary of The Pokémon Company in Japan, manages the property outside of Asia and is responsible for brand management, licensing and marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the animated TV series, home entertainment, and the official Pokémon website. Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and today is one of the most popular children's entertainment properties in the world. For more information, visit www.pokemon.com.

